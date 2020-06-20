All apartments in Pittsburgh
1216 Arch St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

1216 Arch St

1216 Arch Street · No Longer Available
Location

1216 Arch Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous spacious Victorian with updated kitchen and bathroom. Original wood floors and woodwork throughout the house. Five decorative fireplaces. Very charming. Bathrooms have radially heated floors. Two of the 3 second floor bedrooms have attached baths. One has a captive dressingroom/office. One bath also has hall access for general use. Can walk to AG Hospital, park, downtown, and stadiums. There is a full basement with washer/dryer. Nice private rear yard with beautiful landscaping. 2 car parking garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Arch St have any available units?
1216 Arch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Arch St have?
Some of 1216 Arch St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Arch St currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Arch St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Arch St pet-friendly?
No, 1216 Arch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1216 Arch St offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Arch St does offer parking.
Does 1216 Arch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Arch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Arch St have a pool?
No, 1216 Arch St does not have a pool.
Does 1216 Arch St have accessible units?
No, 1216 Arch St does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Arch St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Arch St has units with dishwashers.
