1216 Arch St

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Fabulous spacious Victorian with updated kitchen and bathroom. Original wood floors and woodwork throughout the house. Five decorative fireplaces. Very charming. Bathrooms have radially heated floors. Two of the 3 second floor bedrooms have attached baths. One has a captive dressingroom/office. One bath also has hall access for general use. Can walk to AG Hospital, park, downtown, and stadiums. There is a full basement with washer/dryer. Nice private rear yard with beautiful landscaping. 2 car parking garage!