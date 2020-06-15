All apartments in Pittsburgh
1210 Boyle St
1210 Boyle St

1210 Boyle Street · (412) 545-5797
Location

1210 Boyle Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Central Northside

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this spacious and functional 3BR/1 Bath house in the North Side! Close to coffee shops, restaurants, parks, museums, the stadiums, and more! A commute Downtown is easy, too! This home features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, off-street parking, and a small, fenced-in backyard.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors
- Off street parking
- Stove and fridge will be provided
- Pets permitted on case-by-case basis
- Back porch
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Convenient location

Available NOW!
Find this property and others like it at Ikos HQ.

(RLNE5035200)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Boyle St have any available units?
1210 Boyle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pittsburgh, PA.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Boyle St have?
Some of 1210 Boyle St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Boyle St currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Boyle St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Boyle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Boyle St is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Boyle St offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Boyle St does offer parking.
Does 1210 Boyle St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Boyle St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Boyle St have a pool?
No, 1210 Boyle St does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Boyle St have accessible units?
No, 1210 Boyle St does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Boyle St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Boyle St does not have units with dishwashers.
