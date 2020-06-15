1210 Boyle St

Amenities
Check out this spacious and functional 3BR/1 Bath house in the North Side! Close to coffee shops, restaurants, parks, museums, the stadiums, and more! A commute Downtown is easy, too! This home features hardwood floors, updated bathroom, off-street parking, and a small, fenced-in backyard.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood floors
- Off street parking
- Stove and fridge will be provided
- Pets permitted on case-by-case basis
- Back porch
- Washer and dryer hookups
- Convenient location
Available NOW!
(RLNE5035200)