All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 108 Beltzhoover Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
108 Beltzhoover Ave
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:18 AM

108 Beltzhoover Ave

108 Beltzhoover Avenue · (412) 212-7101
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

108 Beltzhoover Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Mount Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 Beltzhoover Ave · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
AVAILABLE NOW - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Off-Street Parking - This newly renovated home has brand new appliances, new granite counter tops, high ceilings, and large bedrooms. Beautiful original woodwork paired with modern touches and two fully renovated bathrooms. This property also has off-street parking and in-house washer/dryer. Walking distance to Grandview Park and all of the surrounding activities.

Contact us at 412-212-7101 to view this property today!

*Tenant responsible for all utilities*

QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:
-$40 application fee
-MUST have qualifying credit score
-MUST pass a background check
-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in
-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program
-apply now @ http://southpghrentals.com/

EHO

(RLNE5541580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have any available units?
108 Beltzhoover Ave has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have?
Some of 108 Beltzhoover Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Beltzhoover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
108 Beltzhoover Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Beltzhoover Ave pet-friendly?
No, 108 Beltzhoover Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 108 Beltzhoover Ave does offer parking.
Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Beltzhoover Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have a pool?
No, 108 Beltzhoover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have accessible units?
No, 108 Beltzhoover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Beltzhoover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Beltzhoover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 108 Beltzhoover Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Cosmopolitan
3001 McKnight East Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Bellefonte Street Apartments
5500 Elmer St
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
The Residences at the Alcoa Building
611 William Penn Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Emerald Gardens
2400 Village Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Grandview Pointe
1411 Grandview Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Kenmawr Apartments
401 Shady Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Monroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Jefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghBloomfieldEast Liberty
Squirrel Hill NorthSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity