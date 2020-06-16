108 Beltzhoover Ave

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Off-Street Parking - This newly renovated home has brand new appliances, new granite counter tops, high ceilings, and large bedrooms. Beautiful original woodwork paired with modern touches and two fully renovated bathrooms. This property also has off-street parking and in-house washer/dryer. Walking distance to Grandview Park and all of the surrounding activities.



*Tenant responsible for all utilities*



QUALIFICATIONS/LEASE TERMS:

-$40 application fee

-MUST have qualifying credit score

-MUST pass a background check

-First months rent and Security deposit (equal to one month) due before move in

-We Are Not Setup To Participate In The Section 8 Housing Program

EHO



