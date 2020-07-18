All apartments in Pittsburgh
Find more places like 1015 Galveston Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pittsburgh, PA
/
1015 Galveston Ave
Last updated July 3 2020 at 7:27 PM

1015 Galveston Ave

1015 Galveston Avenue · (412) 521-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pittsburgh
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1015 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233
Allegheny West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
Located in the Allegheny West historic district, this beautiful home is a wonderful combination of old charm and updated, modern living! Perfect for 2 roommates, a family or anybody who wants lots of room to spread out! Original refinished wood floors throughout. The first floor has an updated open floorplan with large living & dining rooms. The renovated kitchen boasts a granite island that seats 3, and maple cabinets. Gigantic 2nd floor Master bedroom with private double-sink bathroom; media room/bedroom at top of steps plus full hall bathroom. Laundry on the second floor. Two more bedrooms on the third floor with full bathroom. Rear patio with access from the kitchen, as well as an "in progress" second floor deck that will be available soon. Perfectly located for anything in the City or North Shore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Galveston Ave have any available units?
1015 Galveston Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pittsburgh, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pittsburgh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Galveston Ave have?
Some of 1015 Galveston Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Galveston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Galveston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Galveston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Galveston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pittsburgh.
Does 1015 Galveston Ave offer parking?
No, 1015 Galveston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Galveston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Galveston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Galveston Ave have a pool?
No, 1015 Galveston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Galveston Ave have accessible units?
No, 1015 Galveston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Galveston Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Galveston Ave has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1015 Galveston Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Heinz at 950 North Shore
950 Progress St
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Gateway at Summerset
1876 Parkview Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl
Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Eighth and Penn
731 Penn Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15217
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St
Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Similar Pages

Pittsburgh 1 BedroomsPittsburgh 2 Bedrooms
Pittsburgh Apartments with ParkingPittsburgh Pet Friendly Places
Pittsburgh Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

ShadysideSquirrel Hill SouthNorth Oakland
Downtown PittsburghEast LibertyCentral Oakland
BloomfieldSouthside Flats

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity