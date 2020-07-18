1015 Galveston Ave

Amenities

Located in the Allegheny West historic district, this beautiful home is a wonderful combination of old charm and updated, modern living! Perfect for 2 roommates, a family or anybody who wants lots of room to spread out! Original refinished wood floors throughout. The first floor has an updated open floorplan with large living & dining rooms. The renovated kitchen boasts a granite island that seats 3, and maple cabinets. Gigantic 2nd floor Master bedroom with private double-sink bathroom; media room/bedroom at top of steps plus full hall bathroom. Laundry on the second floor. Two more bedrooms on the third floor with full bathroom. Rear patio with access from the kitchen, as well as an "in progress" second floor deck that will be available soon. Perfectly located for anything in the City or North Shore.