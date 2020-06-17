All apartments in Norristown
Last updated May 27 2020 at 9:11 AM

818 BUTTONWOOD ST

818 Buttonwood Street · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

818 Buttonwood Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Welcome to 818 Buttonwood St, a charming three-bedroom twin on a tree lined street in Norristown. Enter the home into the formal living room that connects the dining room. Refinished hardwood flooring in both. Off the dining room you will find updated kitchen with tile flooring, tile backsplash, granite countertops and a door that leads to the spacious backyard and off-street parking. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms serviced by a hall bath with tile flooring and tiled shower/tub combination. There is a full walkout basement offering plenty of storage. Close to numerous town parks and Elmwood Park Zoo, easy access to Route 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have any available units?
818 BUTTONWOOD ST has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
What amenities does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have?
Some of 818 BUTTONWOOD ST's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 BUTTONWOOD ST currently offering any rent specials?
818 BUTTONWOOD ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 BUTTONWOOD ST pet-friendly?
No, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norristown.
Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST offer parking?
Yes, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST does offer parking.
Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have a pool?
No, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST does not have a pool.
Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have accessible units?
No, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 818 BUTTONWOOD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 818 BUTTONWOOD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
