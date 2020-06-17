Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 818 Buttonwood St, a charming three-bedroom twin on a tree lined street in Norristown. Enter the home into the formal living room that connects the dining room. Refinished hardwood flooring in both. Off the dining room you will find updated kitchen with tile flooring, tile backsplash, granite countertops and a door that leads to the spacious backyard and off-street parking. Upstairs you will find three bedrooms serviced by a hall bath with tile flooring and tiled shower/tub combination. There is a full walkout basement offering plenty of storage. Close to numerous town parks and Elmwood Park Zoo, easy access to Route 202.