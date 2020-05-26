Amenities

Well-maintained 5-Bedroom 3-Story Victorian?style Row/Townhome for Rent ? 505 Stanbridge Street ? Available August 1 - Section 8 Accepted $1,293 / month, plus Gas, Electric, Cold water, Towhship Trash removal, Lawn maintenance and Snow removal 5 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 2,286 Sq. Ft. Street parking available Other rooms include Kitchen, Large Living room and Dining room Kitchen has Appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets Walk to public transportation (Bus #91 and 93), shops, deli?s, pharmacy and eateries Norristown School District Cable ready Hardwood floors throughout New Gas Furnace Second floor features 3 Bedrooms including the Master Bedroom with Large Closet and Full Bathroom Third floor has 2 nice-sized additional Bedrooms Open Front Porch Fenced rear Yard Section 8 Accepted Pets considered with Owner approval, $25/month Pet Rent and $300 refundable Pet Deposit Just blocks from Main Street Train Station, Riverfront Park and Schuylkill River Trail. Easy access to Norristown Transportation Center and just miles from Norristown Turnpike exchange and Blue Route entrance, Plymouth Meeting Mall, W. Germantown Pike, Valley Forge Medical Center and Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Elmwood Park Zoo, Rt. 202, King of Prussia, Valley Forge National Historical Park, shopping, entertainment and restaurants Offering one year Lease Showings by appointment

