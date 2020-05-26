All apartments in Norristown
Norristown, PA
505 Stanbridge Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

505 Stanbridge Street

505 Stanbridge Street · (215) 398-4133
Location

505 Stanbridge Street, Norristown, PA 19401

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8e32107053 ----
About this Property:
Well-maintained 5-Bedroom 3-Story Victorian?style Row/Townhome for Rent ? 505 Stanbridge Street ? Available August 1 - Section 8 Accepted $1,293 / month, plus Gas, Electric, Cold water, Towhship Trash removal, Lawn maintenance and Snow removal 5 Bedrooms 1.5 Bathrooms 2,286 Sq. Ft. Street parking available Other rooms include Kitchen, Large Living room and Dining room Kitchen has Appliances and plenty of counter space and cabinets Walk to public transportation (Bus #91 and 93), shops, deli?s, pharmacy and eateries Norristown School District Cable ready Hardwood floors throughout New Gas Furnace Second floor features 3 Bedrooms including the Master Bedroom with Large Closet and Full Bathroom Third floor has 2 nice-sized additional Bedrooms Open Front Porch Fenced rear Yard Section 8 Accepted Pets considered with Owner approval, $25/month Pet Rent and $300 refundable Pet Deposit Just blocks from Main Street Train Station, Riverfront Park and Schuylkill River Trail. Easy access to Norristown Transportation Center and just miles from Norristown Turnpike exchange and Blue Route entrance, Plymouth Meeting Mall, W. Germantown Pike, Valley Forge Medical Center and Hospital, Einstein Medical Center Montgomery, Elmwood Park Zoo, Rt. 202, King of Prussia, Valley Forge National Historical Park, shopping, entertainment and restaurants Offering one year Lease Showings by appointment
Questions / Showing - To schedule a showing please call our automated self-scheduling phone at 215-398-4133 or visit our showing software at at Schedule A Showing to set up a day and time to see it!

Application Process - To apply for this property there is a $40.00 non-refundable application fee and applicants must put three months down to move in (first month, last month, and security deposit). Del Val Realty & Property Management will review your income(s), credit, rental and employment history and other information in order to verify that you qualify for the property. Unless otherwise noted in the ad, regretfully our policy is that pets are not permitted in our rental properties. To apply online please go to Philadelphia Property Management

All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed, and should be independently verified. 1 year or longer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Stanbridge Street have any available units?
505 Stanbridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norristown, PA.
How much is rent in Norristown, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norristown Rent Report.
Is 505 Stanbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
505 Stanbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Stanbridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Stanbridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street offer parking?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street have a pool?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Stanbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Stanbridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
