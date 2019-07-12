All apartments in New Hope
50 DARIEN

50 Darien · (215) 794-3227
Location

50 Darien, New Hope, PA 18938

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spacious Contemporary Ground Floor Condo with Floor to Ceiling Windows. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Village 2, a Private Community with Established Landscaping & Scenic Views. Welcoming front courtyard with large enclosed shed. Open Floor Plan with ceramic tile floor throughout. Features include spacious living and dining room with recessed lighting. Open kitchen with white cabinetry, pendant lighting and a large island that seats 4. Private washer/dryer. Large bedroom with 2 huge closets and a door to a beautiful patio, perfect for entertaining, bbq, etc.All Utilities Included in rent except electric. Rent also Includes Membership to Village 2's Pool & Tennis Complex of 6 Pools, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Playground & Snack Bar. Parking for 2 Cars. ABSOLUTE NON-SMOKING ENVIRONMENT. Fios/Time Warner Available. Walking Distance to River Towns of New Hope & Lambertville, Restaurants, Galleries, Shops & the Canal/Tow Paths. 15 minutes to I 95 Access to Philadelphia, New York & Princeton. Close to Train & Bus Stations. Enjoy Country Living in Easy Condominium Style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 DARIEN have any available units?
50 DARIEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Hope, PA.
What amenities does 50 DARIEN have?
Some of 50 DARIEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 DARIEN currently offering any rent specials?
50 DARIEN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 DARIEN pet-friendly?
No, 50 DARIEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Hope.
Does 50 DARIEN offer parking?
Yes, 50 DARIEN does offer parking.
Does 50 DARIEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 DARIEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 DARIEN have a pool?
Yes, 50 DARIEN has a pool.
Does 50 DARIEN have accessible units?
No, 50 DARIEN does not have accessible units.
Does 50 DARIEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 DARIEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 50 DARIEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 DARIEN does not have units with air conditioning.
