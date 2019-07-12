Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious Contemporary Ground Floor Condo with Floor to Ceiling Windows. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment in Village 2, a Private Community with Established Landscaping & Scenic Views. Welcoming front courtyard with large enclosed shed. Open Floor Plan with ceramic tile floor throughout. Features include spacious living and dining room with recessed lighting. Open kitchen with white cabinetry, pendant lighting and a large island that seats 4. Private washer/dryer. Large bedroom with 2 huge closets and a door to a beautiful patio, perfect for entertaining, bbq, etc.All Utilities Included in rent except electric. Rent also Includes Membership to Village 2's Pool & Tennis Complex of 6 Pools, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Playground & Snack Bar. Parking for 2 Cars. ABSOLUTE NON-SMOKING ENVIRONMENT. Fios/Time Warner Available. Walking Distance to River Towns of New Hope & Lambertville, Restaurants, Galleries, Shops & the Canal/Tow Paths. 15 minutes to I 95 Access to Philadelphia, New York & Princeton. Close to Train & Bus Stations. Enjoy Country Living in Easy Condominium Style!