719 BERGEY
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:40 PM

719 BERGEY

719 Bergey Road · (215) 699-1000
Location

719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA 18969

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 4300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows. Large rooms must see to appreciate. Close to the swimming pool golf course. Lots of open space, Room for professional office .Easy to show. Don~t miss this one. Fenced lot with lots of trees. Next to Indian Vally Country Club. lots of parking with two garages. Location location, location! Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 BERGEY have any available units?
719 BERGEY has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 719 BERGEY have?
Some of 719 BERGEY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 BERGEY currently offering any rent specials?
719 BERGEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 BERGEY pet-friendly?
No, 719 BERGEY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 719 BERGEY offer parking?
Yes, 719 BERGEY offers parking.
Does 719 BERGEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 BERGEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 BERGEY have a pool?
Yes, 719 BERGEY has a pool.
Does 719 BERGEY have accessible units?
No, 719 BERGEY does not have accessible units.
Does 719 BERGEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 BERGEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 BERGEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 BERGEY does not have units with air conditioning.
