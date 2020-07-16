719 BERGEY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction

Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows. Large rooms must see to appreciate. Close to the swimming pool golf course. Lots of open space, Room for professional office .Easy to show. Don~t miss this one. Fenced lot with lots of trees. Next to Indian Vally Country Club. lots of parking with two garages. Location location, location! Easy to show.