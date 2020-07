Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

504 Conshohocken State Rd. Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Stone Colonial in Gladwyne - 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath - This fully Renovated Stone Colonial with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths and 2 Car Attached Garage is located on well landscaped lot within walking distance to the quaint Village of Gladwyne. Renovations include a Chef's Kitchen with Espresso Cabinetry, Pro Style Range, Marble Countertops and an Island with Seating. There is Beautiful Hardwood Flooring throughout the house and Marble Bathrooms with fabulous accents. Mechanical updates include new natural gas lines and heating system plumbing and tons of recessed lighting.

Showing



(RLNE3891487)