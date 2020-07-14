All apartments in Montgomery County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1976 Penngrove Ter

1976 Penngrove Terrace · (267) 214-4297
Location

1976 Penngrove Terrace, Montgomery County, PA 19446

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $2550 · Avail. now

$2,550

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3BR/3BA home is located in the wonderful town of Lansdale!

Constructed in 2015, this home is quite the eye catcher! Upon entering, you are welcomed by an open floor plan with a spacious living room completed with beautiful hardwood flooring. From the living room, you enter the gorgeous kitchen which is finished with a custom tiled backsplash, beautiful granite counter tops and dark oak cabinets.This kitchen is equipped with high end appliances including, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. The kitchen has a peninsula island which allows for additional counter top seating!

Upstairs, you will find three very amazing bedrooms with great natural lighting and wonderful closet space! The entire upstairs level is completed with beige wall to wall carpeting. Each bedroom has a lovely ceiling fan installed which is perfect for air circulation. The master bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity and a custom tiled shower with seat!

This home also has a full sized washer and dryer laundry room that is located on the first level! In additional, this home has a full finished basement that can be used for storage, a home office, or extra living space!

The gorgeous backyard makes for a lovely private outdoor sanctuary.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com
You can apply for this home or get more information on our website https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-montgomery-county-philly/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have any available units?
1976 Penngrove Ter has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1976 Penngrove Ter have?
Some of 1976 Penngrove Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 Penngrove Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1976 Penngrove Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 Penngrove Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Montgomery County.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter offer parking?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 Penngrove Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have a pool?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have accessible units?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 Penngrove Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 Penngrove Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1976 Penngrove Ter?
