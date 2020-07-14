1976 Penngrove Ter

Amenities

This beautiful 3BR/3BA home is located in the wonderful town of Lansdale!



Constructed in 2015, this home is quite the eye catcher! Upon entering, you are welcomed by an open floor plan with a spacious living room completed with beautiful hardwood flooring. From the living room, you enter the gorgeous kitchen which is finished with a custom tiled backsplash, beautiful granite counter tops and dark oak cabinets.This kitchen is equipped with high end appliances including, gas stove, microwave, and refrigerator. The kitchen has a peninsula island which allows for additional counter top seating!



Upstairs, you will find three very amazing bedrooms with great natural lighting and wonderful closet space! The entire upstairs level is completed with beige wall to wall carpeting. Each bedroom has a lovely ceiling fan installed which is perfect for air circulation. The master bedroom has a gorgeous ensuite bathroom with a double sink vanity and a custom tiled shower with seat!



This home also has a full sized washer and dryer laundry room that is located on the first level! In additional, this home has a full finished basement that can be used for storage, a home office, or extra living space!



The gorgeous backyard makes for a lovely private outdoor sanctuary.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



