12 LANDMARK DRIVE

**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough. This home will be available 1st week in JULY! Walk to the train, shopping, and restaurants! 1st Floor: Atrium/Sun Room with vaulted ceiling/ceiling fan opens up to large Great Room with fireplace, remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, newer appliances, and a breakfast bar; Dining Area, 12 foot sliders open to Patio area; 2nd Floor: 2 nicely sized Bedrooms each with a full Bathroom and generous closet space; 2nd Floor Laundry; 2 linen closets. 3rd Floor: Finished Loft with skylights or possible 3rd Bedroom; NO smoking; Pet may be considered at owner discretion, must be spayed/neutered, housebroken. Rent will be minimum of $100/month or more at owner discretion. Application for credit and background is 35 per applicant. Note: currently occupied, photos were taken prior to unit being occupied.