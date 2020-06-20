All apartments in Malvern
Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:43 AM

12 LANDMARK DRIVE

12 Landmark Drive · (484) 498-4000
Location

12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA 19355

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,875

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough. This home will be available 1st week in JULY! Walk to the train, shopping, and restaurants! 1st Floor: Atrium/Sun Room with vaulted ceiling/ceiling fan opens up to large Great Room with fireplace, remodeled Kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, newer appliances, and a breakfast bar; Dining Area, 12 foot sliders open to Patio area; 2nd Floor: 2 nicely sized Bedrooms each with a full Bathroom and generous closet space; 2nd Floor Laundry; 2 linen closets. 3rd Floor: Finished Loft with skylights or possible 3rd Bedroom; NO smoking; Pet may be considered at owner discretion, must be spayed/neutered, housebroken. Rent will be minimum of $100/month or more at owner discretion. Application for credit and background is 35 per applicant. Note: currently occupied, photos were taken prior to unit being occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have any available units?
12 LANDMARK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have?
Some of 12 LANDMARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 LANDMARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12 LANDMARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 LANDMARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 LANDMARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 LANDMARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
