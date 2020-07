Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed parking pool 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system business center clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking hot tub key fob access online portal playground pool table tennis court

Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances. We make it easy for you to live the life you love.