Amenities
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care. Charleston Greene offers spacious two and three-bedroom, private townhome living. Charleston Greene is just blocks away from downtown Malvern Borough, train station, Route 30, Route 202, Route 29, and has easy access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Schuylkill Expressway, making commuting a breeze.