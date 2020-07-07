Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup bathtub garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center courtyard internet cafe online portal

An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care. Charleston Greene offers spacious two and three-bedroom, private townhome living. Charleston Greene is just blocks away from downtown Malvern Borough, train station, Route 30, Route 202, Route 29, and has easy access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Schuylkill Expressway, making commuting a breeze.