All apartments in Malvern
Find more places like Charleston Greene.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malvern, PA
/
Charleston Greene
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:35 AM

Charleston Greene

1200 Charleston Greene · (610) 550-8542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Malvern
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA 19355

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,855

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 311 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1250 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charleston Greene.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
online portal
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care. Charleston Greene offers spacious two and three-bedroom, private townhome living. Charleston Greene is just blocks away from downtown Malvern Borough, train station, Route 30, Route 202, Route 29, and has easy access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Schuylkill Expressway, making commuting a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6month, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs total weight limit. Some breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: 100 lbs total weight limit; Some breed restrictions
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $200
rent: $35
restrictions: 100 lbs total weight limit
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Other. Outdoor parking unassigned. Please call our leasing office for the complete parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charleston Greene have any available units?
Charleston Greene has 2 units available starting at $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Charleston Greene have?
Some of Charleston Greene's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charleston Greene currently offering any rent specials?
Charleston Greene is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charleston Greene pet-friendly?
Yes, Charleston Greene is pet friendly.
Does Charleston Greene offer parking?
Yes, Charleston Greene offers parking.
Does Charleston Greene have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charleston Greene offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charleston Greene have a pool?
Yes, Charleston Greene has a pool.
Does Charleston Greene have accessible units?
Yes, Charleston Greene has accessible units.
Does Charleston Greene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charleston Greene has units with dishwashers.
Does Charleston Greene have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Charleston Greene has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Charleston Greene?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St.
Malvern, PA 19355
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave
Malvern, PA 19355
Eastside Flats
335 E King St
Malvern, PA 19355
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave
Malvern, PA 19355

Similar Pages

Malvern 1 BedroomsMalvern 2 Bedrooms
Malvern Apartments with BalconyMalvern Apartments with Gym
Malvern Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PA
Pottstown, PAHatboro, PABear, DEArdmore, PARoyersford, PANew Castle, DECoatesville, PAProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAPennsville, NJYeadon, PAMedia, PA
Boothwyn, PABeckett, NJAudubon, NJPerkasie, PAAudubon, PACarneys Point, NJHatfield, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
University of Delaware
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity