pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:32 AM
69 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,470
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1068 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
35 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
19 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,522
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1450 sqft
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
7 LANDMARK DRIVE
7 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1382 sqft
Rent in the Landmark community now! What a great opportunity to reside in this neighborhood of contemporary homes bordered by protected land, ensuring a private, treed view in your backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
12 LANDMARK DRIVE
12 Landmark Drive, Malvern, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1382 sqft
**Please view the listing photos as we are UNABLE to accommodate any showings until AFTER JUNE 30th.** Easy living is yours in this nice town home in desirable Malvern Borough.
Results within 5 miles of Malvern
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,353
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
44 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,353
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,862
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
11 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,824
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Last updated July 13 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1175 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
Last updated March 16 at 08:47pm
3 Units Available
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
885 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.
Results within 10 miles of Malvern
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,479
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,389
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
13 Units Available
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1498 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
46 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
16 Units Available
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1290 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
17 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,094
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
33 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,380
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,438
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
10 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
31 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
