49 Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA with garage

Malvern apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Results within 1 mile of Malvern

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
518 CLIFF LANE
518 Cliff Ln, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
3000 sqft
Stunning end unit townhome in the highly sought after community of Atwater. This is not corporately owner. Long term rentals welcome.
Results within 5 miles of Malvern
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
14 Units Available
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,423
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,218
1281 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1316 MORSTEIN ROAD
1316 Morstein Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2200 sqft
The multi-level single family home is right outside of the Boro and close to everything! Enjoy this sun room on the back of the home inviting tons of natural light to flow in through the slider doors and windows.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
56 CABOT DRIVE
56 Cabot Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1802 sqft
Spacious & Bright Townhome In The Highly Desirable Newport Village In Chesterbook! If convenience is what you seek, you will find it here.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3605 COLUMBIA COURT WAY
3605 Columbia Court Way, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1834 sqft
Wonderful Bright 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with brand new hardwood floors and carpet throughout. All appliances included in Coveted Willistown Knoll Subdivision...

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
307 WORINGTON DRIVE
307 Worington Drive, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
Freshly painted lovely 2nd floor condo in Worington Commons! Once car attached garage- Great open floor plan With two suite bedrooms, kitchen in middle and great room. Nicely appointment in convenient location.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
401 GLADSTONE COURT
401 Gladstone Ct, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2940 sqft
End unit Andrew Carnegie townhome with beautiful view of Echo Lake. This unit has about 3000 sq feet with 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms and a powder room. The ground floor is entered from the front or the garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
251 YORKTOWN CT
251 Yorktown Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Located well back in the Charlestown Oaks development in Malvern where you can enjoy the peace and quiet. Development has tennis court and play ground.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 30

Last updated October 3 at 02:21pm
1 Unit Available
2403 WESTFIELD CT
2403 Westfield Court, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1536 sqft
Welcome to Willistown Knoll! Impeccable 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom townhouse in the Great Valley School District for RENT! Updated kitchen with natural stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances LESS than a year old and large window
Results within 10 miles of Malvern
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
5 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
16 Units Available
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1228 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
14 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
35 Units Available
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,448
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,991
1386 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Madison Ellis Preserve
400 Charles Ellis Drive, Broomall, PA
Studio
$1,382
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1211 sqft
Residents will love the community amenities here, including the pool, putting green, outdoor yoga studio and a fitness center. Homes offer modern appliances and open layouts. Upscale living in a walkable community.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,834
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
14 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Malvern, PA

Malvern apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

