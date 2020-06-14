/
1 bedroom apartments
59 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Malvern, PA
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
AVE Malvern
311 E Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
733 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Malvern for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
The Gateway Apartments
1515 Manley Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,422
800 sqft
Offering a vibrant selection of living options, The Gateway Apartment Homes maintains the prime for luxury apartments in West Chester, PA.
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
690 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
The Point at Windermere
1500 Windermere Rd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,431
789 sqft
Just minutes from the entertainment, shopping and dining options along West Chester Pike. This community offers residents a sauna, garage parking, tennis court, coffee bar and more. Apartments are furnished and have walk-in closets.
Highgate
1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
720 sqft
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough.
The Metropolitan East Goshen
1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
650 sqft
New residential community just off West Chester Pike. Units with breakfast bars, stainless steel appliances, full-size washers and dryers, and walk-in closets. Dog park, saltwater pool and walking trail for residents.
1419 STATE ROAD
1419 State Rd, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
2700 sqft
Welcome to this newly renovated farmhouse duplex in Schuylkill Township. This first floor apartment offers use of the covered porch, huge living/ dining room with decorative stone mantle.
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
815 sqft
Brand new apartments near US-422, featuring high ceilings and lots of natural light. Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Within steps of restaurants and designer shops.
Marchwood Apartment Homes
105 Coach Ln, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
810 sqft
Welcome Home to Marchwood Apartment Homes, a distinctive rental community located in desirable Exton, PA, Chester County.
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,852
816 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE King of Prussia for your new home! Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in Suburban Philadelphia.
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
885 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
Radnor Crossing
284 Iven Ave, Devon, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
690 sqft
This property is only seconds from Route 30 shopping centers and John Cappelli Golf Range. Units are recently renovated and feature a full range of appliances. Amenities include a pool, gym, playground and carport parking.
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Thomas Meeting
279 Lindenwood Dr, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,390
846 sqft
Set on 47 rolling acres in the heart of beautiful Chester County, our apartments for rent in Exton, PA are conveniently located near West Chester, Malvern, Great Valley, Wayne, Paoli, and the Main Line.
Mill Grove
131 Mill Grove Drive, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
875 sqft
Mill Grove’s Audubon, PA apartments for rent offer all the qualities you’re looking for in a home: comfort and convenience in an elegant country setting.
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
820 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,294
739 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
50 at Granite Run
50 N Middletown Rd, Media, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
864 sqft
The Promenade at Granite Run Apartments has something for everybody, with a variety of upscale amenities and close proximity to shopping and dining.
