Lehigh County, PA
5551 Stonecroft Lane
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:06 AM

5551 Stonecroft Lane

5551 Stonecroft Lane · (610) 392-1127
Location

5551 Stonecroft Lane, Lehigh County, PA 18106

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1715 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite & powder room. Enjoy cooking in your eat-in kitchen with Corian counters tops, dishwasher, refrigerator, & ceramic flooring. Backyard has a nice patio for warm weather alfresco dining. The lovely home has economical natural gas heat, full basement, garage, washer & dryer. Property is conventionally located close to schools, restaurants, major highways, & New Hamilton Crossings shopping center with Cosco & Nordstrom Rack! Tenant pays all utilities. 2 yr lease, or $2,000 per month for a 1 yr lease, with 2nd yr at $1,600 per month. Small pet may be considered with $50 per month addition. Available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have any available units?
5551 Stonecroft Lane has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have?
Some of 5551 Stonecroft Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5551 Stonecroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5551 Stonecroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5551 Stonecroft Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5551 Stonecroft Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5551 Stonecroft Lane offers parking.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5551 Stonecroft Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have a pool?
No, 5551 Stonecroft Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 5551 Stonecroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5551 Stonecroft Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5551 Stonecroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5551 Stonecroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
