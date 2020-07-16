5551 Stonecroft Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Much requested East Penn School District townhouse, in Lower Macungie Township, has great location just minutes from Interstate 78 and PA Turnpike. 1st Floor Features living room, dining room combo with hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings & skylight. 1st-floor master suite & powder room. Enjoy cooking in your eat-in kitchen with Corian counters tops, dishwasher, refrigerator, & ceramic flooring. Backyard has a nice patio for warm weather alfresco dining. The lovely home has economical natural gas heat, full basement, garage, washer & dryer. Property is conventionally located close to schools, restaurants, major highways, & New Hamilton Crossings shopping center with Cosco & Nordstrom Rack! Tenant pays all utilities. 2 yr lease, or $2,000 per month for a 1 yr lease, with 2nd yr at $1,600 per month. Small pet may be considered with $50 per month addition. Available August 1, 2020.