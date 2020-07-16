All apartments in Lansdale
718 W MAIN STREET
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

718 W MAIN STREET

718 West Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

718 West Main Street, Lansdale, PA 19446

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
First floor apartment with in-town location suitable for one person. Grocery store and eateries within walking distance and close to public transportation. Rental includes kitchen with maple cabinets, double sink, refrigerator and electric cooking. There is also a dining room, full bath, living room and one bedroom. Parking for one car in parking area in rear of home and shared parking for two visiting guests. There are no laundry facilities however there is a laundromat nearby. Schedule your appointment today to see this lovely apartment. Absolutely NO PETS allowed. Perspective tenant to supply credit report with Rental Application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 718 W MAIN STREET have any available units?
718 W MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdale, PA.
Is 718 W MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
718 W MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 718 W MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdale.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 718 W MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 718 W MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 718 W MAIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
