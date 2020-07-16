718 W MAIN STREET

Amenities

parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

First floor apartment with in-town location suitable for one person. Grocery store and eateries within walking distance and close to public transportation. Rental includes kitchen with maple cabinets, double sink, refrigerator and electric cooking. There is also a dining room, full bath, living room and one bedroom. Parking for one car in parking area in rear of home and shared parking for two visiting guests. There are no laundry facilities however there is a laundromat nearby. Schedule your appointment today to see this lovely apartment. Absolutely NO PETS allowed. Perspective tenant to supply credit report with Rental Application.