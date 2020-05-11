All apartments in Lansdale
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:47 AM

618 N CANNON AVENUE

618 N Cannon Ave · (610) 792-5900
Location

618 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious. 2 bedrooms on the second floor with ample closet space. Basement offers tons of storage shelves. Adorable closed in sun room adjacent to the kitchen fit for relaxing! Two off street parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and mowing/snow removal. Also has a Refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and 2 A/C units- as-is! Carpeting just professionally cleaned. Home is move in ready for 8/1/2020! First month, last month and deposit due at lease signing. NO PETS- NO EXCEPTIONS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have any available units?
618 N CANNON AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have?
Some of 618 N CANNON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 N CANNON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
618 N CANNON AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 N CANNON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 618 N CANNON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdale.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 618 N CANNON AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 N CANNON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 618 N CANNON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 618 N CANNON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 N CANNON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 N CANNON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 618 N CANNON AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
