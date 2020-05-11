618 N CANNON AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Conveniently located charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom end unit home. Spacious kitchen with an island for entertaining, gas cooking and dishwasher and still plenty of room for a table and chairs. Living room is also spacious. 2 bedrooms on the second floor with ample closet space. Basement offers tons of storage shelves. Adorable closed in sun room adjacent to the kitchen fit for relaxing! Two off street parking spaces. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and mowing/snow removal. Also has a Refrigerator, washer, dryer, dishwasher, and 2 A/C units- as-is! Carpeting just professionally cleaned. Home is move in ready for 8/1/2020! First month, last month and deposit due at lease signing. NO PETS- NO EXCEPTIONS!