49 Strasburg Pike A
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 AM

49 Strasburg Pike A

49 Strasburg Pike · No Longer Available
Location

49 Strasburg Pike, Lancaster County, PA 17602

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Strasburg Pike/Linc Hwy;3BD/2BA;1 Flr Upper - Property Id: 315166

Great Location Strasburg Pike, just off Lincoln Hwy
One Floor/Upper 3 bedroom, 2 Bath
Open Eat-in Kitchen
Range, Microwave, DW, Frost Free Fridge
Master Bedroom with Private Bath
Second Full bath in Hall
Full Sized Washer and Dryer
Deck Facing Wooded Area
Backyard featurea Stream, "Zen Garden" and picnic area
Rent inc Water/Sewer/Trash
For more information, please "reply" or call 717-203-2891
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315166
Property Id 315166

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5913582)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have any available units?
49 Strasburg Pike A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster County, PA.
What amenities does 49 Strasburg Pike A have?
Some of 49 Strasburg Pike A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Strasburg Pike A currently offering any rent specials?
49 Strasburg Pike A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Strasburg Pike A pet-friendly?
No, 49 Strasburg Pike A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A offer parking?
No, 49 Strasburg Pike A does not offer parking.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 49 Strasburg Pike A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have a pool?
No, 49 Strasburg Pike A does not have a pool.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have accessible units?
No, 49 Strasburg Pike A does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Strasburg Pike A has units with dishwashers.
Does 49 Strasburg Pike A have units with air conditioning?
No, 49 Strasburg Pike A does not have units with air conditioning.
