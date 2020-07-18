49 Strasburg Pike A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher some paid utils microwave

Strasburg Pike/Linc Hwy;3BD/2BA;1 Flr Upper - Property Id: 315166



Great Location Strasburg Pike, just off Lincoln Hwy

One Floor/Upper 3 bedroom, 2 Bath

Open Eat-in Kitchen

Range, Microwave, DW, Frost Free Fridge

Master Bedroom with Private Bath

Second Full bath in Hall

Full Sized Washer and Dryer

Deck Facing Wooded Area

Backyard featurea Stream, "Zen Garden" and picnic area

Rent inc Water/Sewer/Trash

For more information, please "reply" or call 717-203-2891

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/315166

No Pets Allowed



