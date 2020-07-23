All apartments in Lancaster County
Find more places like 1803 SERENE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster County, PA
/
1803 SERENE WAY
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

1803 SERENE WAY

1803 Serene Way · (717) 690-0111 ext. 209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1803 Serene Way, Lancaster County, PA 17602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 SERENE WAY · Avail. Aug 15

$1,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1803 SERENE WAY Available 08/15/20 1803 Serene Way, Lancaster, PA 17602 - Welcome Home! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms/3 full bathrooms.

Home features a living room with fireplace, a dining room, kitchen, a laundry room with washer and dryer, office space overlooking living room, an unfinished basement PLUS..... a 2 car garage!

All of this can be yours as a rental property! Don't delay...CALL Joe Cardella (717)690-0111.

You'll also enjoy a back deck area with a gas grill included! WOW! You'll LOVE this home!

This home is meticulous inside and out. A must see!

Tenant will pay all utilities (i.e. water, sewer, trash, electric and gas). Sorry, NO Pets allowed.

Applications required prior to showing.

APPLICATION PROCESS REQUIREMENTS
1) $35 fee payment per person
2) Consent to a credit and background report
3) Verifiable household income three to four times the rent amount
4) Upon approval, payment of one month's rent as a security deposit
Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in

CALL: Joe Cardella (717)690-0111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3275303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 SERENE WAY have any available units?
1803 SERENE WAY has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1803 SERENE WAY have?
Some of 1803 SERENE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 SERENE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1803 SERENE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 SERENE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1803 SERENE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster County.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1803 SERENE WAY offers parking.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 SERENE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY have a pool?
No, 1803 SERENE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY have accessible units?
No, 1803 SERENE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 SERENE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 SERENE WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1803 SERENE WAY has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1803 SERENE WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Creekside South
1424 Passey Lane
Lancaster, PA 17603
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike
Lancaster, PA 17601
Spring Manor Apartments
700 Millersville Rd
Lancaster, PA 17603
Creekside North Apartments
200 Stone Mill Road
Lancaster, PA 17603
Colebrook Apartments
8 Welsh Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601
The Bradford
25 Bradford Dr
Leola, PA 17540
Oakview Estates
77 Foal Ct
Lancaster, PA 17602
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr
Lancaster, PA 17601

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PANewark, DEBel Air South, MDYork, PAReading, PAAberdeen, MDBear, DEElkton, MDLebanon, PAExton, PA
Pottstown, PADowningtown, PAHanover, PAColonial Park, PACoatesville, PAHavre de Grace, MDGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PAParkesburg, PASpry, PARed Lion, PALeola, PA
East York, PAWrightsville, PAMillersville, PAHershey, PAManchester, PAGrantley, PAMiddletown, PAWest Reading, PAWest York, PAShiloh, PANorth East, MDThorndale, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity