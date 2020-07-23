Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

1803 SERENE WAY Available 08/15/20 1803 Serene Way, Lancaster, PA 17602 - Welcome Home! This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms/3 full bathrooms.



Home features a living room with fireplace, a dining room, kitchen, a laundry room with washer and dryer, office space overlooking living room, an unfinished basement PLUS..... a 2 car garage!



All of this can be yours as a rental property! Don't delay...CALL Joe Cardella (717)690-0111.



You'll also enjoy a back deck area with a gas grill included! WOW! You'll LOVE this home!



This home is meticulous inside and out. A must see!



Tenant will pay all utilities (i.e. water, sewer, trash, electric and gas). Sorry, NO Pets allowed.



Applications required prior to showing.



APPLICATION PROCESS REQUIREMENTS

1) $35 fee payment per person

2) Consent to a credit and background report

3) Verifiable household income three to four times the rent amount

4) Upon approval, payment of one month's rent as a security deposit

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in



CALL: Joe Cardella (717)690-0111



No Pets Allowed



