Lancaster County, PA
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD

1680 Landisville Road · (717) 471-2598
Location

1680 Landisville Road, Lancaster County, PA 17545

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2358 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and microwave) full bathroom, bedroom, mud room, 1 car garage, and all season room! The basement has a rec. room, laundry room (electric washer and dryer with propane heat), and storage area! The second floor has 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and storage in the hallway. This home has both hardwood flooring and carpet. There is 9' by 11' shed in the backyard. There also is an additional parking space outside of the garage. There is no smoking in the home or sun room. A two-year lease is required for this property. Minimum household income requirement for the property is $4,500. All legal adults in the household must fill out an application for processing. Applications are $35 each and are nonrefundable. Credit and criminal background are screened as part of the application process. We require 1 year of consistent income and first month, last month, and security deposit as well as any additional pet fees are due when the lease is signed. No cats allowed. Dogs will be considered for highly qualified tenants and entail additional rent costs of $25 per dog as well as a non-refundable pet fee of $300. Some breeds restricted. We do require a background and credit check and the fee is $35 per person. DJL

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have any available units?
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have?
Some of 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD offers parking.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
