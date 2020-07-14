1680 LANDISVILLE ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Do you enjoy the country? If so then this is the next place you will want to call home for years to come with propane heat! The first floor has a living room, eat-in kitchen with ceiling fan (which comes with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric stove, garbage disposal, and microwave) full bathroom, bedroom, mud room, 1 car garage, and all season room! The basement has a rec. room, laundry room (electric washer and dryer with propane heat), and storage area! The second floor has 2 bedrooms, full bathroom, and storage in the hallway. This home has both hardwood flooring and carpet. There is 9' by 11' shed in the backyard. There also is an additional parking space outside of the garage. There is no smoking in the home or sun room. A two-year lease is required for this property. Minimum household income requirement for the property is $4,500. All legal adults in the household must fill out an application for processing. Applications are $35 each and are nonrefundable. Credit and criminal background are screened as part of the application process. We require 1 year of consistent income and first month, last month, and security deposit as well as any additional pet fees are due when the lease is signed. No cats allowed. Dogs will be considered for highly qualified tenants and entail additional rent costs of $25 per dog as well as a non-refundable pet fee of $300. Some breeds restricted. We do require a background and credit check and the fee is $35 per person. DJL