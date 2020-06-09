All apartments in King of Prussia
Find more places like 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
King of Prussia, PA
/
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 10:58 PM

757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE

757 Whitetail Circle · (610) 647-8300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
King of Prussia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

757 Whitetail Circle, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage. The spacious Living room showcases porcelain tile, double-sided gas fireplace with marble surround, and recessed lighting. The ceilings are a nice height at 9' which adds to the spaciousness. The downstairs and up to the second floor have been recently painted in a light neutral color. The entryway between the Kitchen and Living room offers added convenience with the upgraded powder room on the left. The kitchen with ample pantry space has been renovated with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, and new backsplash, double stainless sinks, stainless steel appliances, newer baseboards, recessed lighting, and tile flooring. There is a bright comfortable eating area with a new chandelier as well as a view of the two-sided fireplace. Glass sliders to the deck can be found from the eating area with steps down to the grass area and access to additional guest parking in the rear. New carpet on the stairway continues all the way to the third floor. On the 2nd level, you will find a very roomy Master bedroom with double doors, vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and a Master bath with soaking tub, shower stall, double sinks, and tile. 2 additional bedrooms are serviced by the full hall bath which was recently totally renovated with additional storage in the hall linen closet. Laundry closet with newer washer/dryer on this floor for added convenience. Go up another set of stairs to the huge loft/4th bedroom/office which includes several closets and sitting area and tons of space! This space had its own air conditioning and heater as well. The unfinished and clean basement provides plenty of storage. The driveway provides private parking for 2 cars and there is also plenty of visitors parking spots. NEWER ROOF installed by the HOA in 2014 and a newer exterior in 2010. Walking distance to Heuser Park and Caley Elementary School. 3-minute drive to Valley Forge National Historical Park. Minutes from the King of Prussia Mall, PA Turnpike, Rt 202, Rt 422. Owner pays monthly HOA dues that cover lawn maintenance, trash removal, and common area snow removal and maintenance; Tenant responsible for Renter's Insurance and all utilities including sewage. Pets are at the owner's discretion. Owners will continue to have the HVAC maintained as well as pest treatments during a tenant's term. Minimum 12 months lease. Landlord expects qualified tenants with excellent credit, clean background, and supporting income with low debt to income ratio. Available July 1st. (Photos from previous listing and do not highlight all of the current upgrades) Pet are allowed at owner discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have any available units?
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
What amenities does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have?
Some of 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia, PA 19406
AVE King of Prussia
555 Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Valley Forge Towers North
3000 W Valley Forge Cir
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Indigo 301
301 Village Dr
King of Prussia, PA 19087
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr
King of Prussia, PA 19406
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard
King of Prussia, PA 19406
Park Square
751 Vandenburg Road
King of Prussia, PA 19406

Similar Pages

King of Prussia 1 BedroomsKing of Prussia 2 Bedrooms
King of Prussia Apartments with BalconyKing of Prussia Apartments with Gym
King of Prussia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PACollingswood, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PA
Haddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DE

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity