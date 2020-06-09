757 WHITETAIL CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Expansive, meticulously maintained and upgraded 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bath 3-story townhome in desirable Deer Creek in King of Prussia! Upon entry, you will find the wide foyer, double coat closet, and door to 1 car attached garage. The spacious Living room showcases porcelain tile, double-sided gas fireplace with marble surround, and recessed lighting. The ceilings are a nice height at 9' which adds to the spaciousness. The downstairs and up to the second floor have been recently painted in a light neutral color. The entryway between the Kitchen and Living room offers added convenience with the upgraded powder room on the left. The kitchen with ample pantry space has been renovated with upgraded cabinets, granite countertops, and new backsplash, double stainless sinks, stainless steel appliances, newer baseboards, recessed lighting, and tile flooring. There is a bright comfortable eating area with a new chandelier as well as a view of the two-sided fireplace. Glass sliders to the deck can be found from the eating area with steps down to the grass area and access to additional guest parking in the rear. New carpet on the stairway continues all the way to the third floor. On the 2nd level, you will find a very roomy Master bedroom with double doors, vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and a Master bath with soaking tub, shower stall, double sinks, and tile. 2 additional bedrooms are serviced by the full hall bath which was recently totally renovated with additional storage in the hall linen closet. Laundry closet with newer washer/dryer on this floor for added convenience. Go up another set of stairs to the huge loft/4th bedroom/office which includes several closets and sitting area and tons of space! This space had its own air conditioning and heater as well. The unfinished and clean basement provides plenty of storage. The driveway provides private parking for 2 cars and there is also plenty of visitors parking spots. NEWER ROOF installed by the HOA in 2014 and a newer exterior in 2010. Walking distance to Heuser Park and Caley Elementary School. 3-minute drive to Valley Forge National Historical Park. Minutes from the King of Prussia Mall, PA Turnpike, Rt 202, Rt 422. Owner pays monthly HOA dues that cover lawn maintenance, trash removal, and common area snow removal and maintenance; Tenant responsible for Renter's Insurance and all utilities including sewage. Pets are at the owner's discretion. Owners will continue to have the HVAC maintained as well as pest treatments during a tenant's term. Minimum 12 months lease. Landlord expects qualified tenants with excellent credit, clean background, and supporting income with low debt to income ratio. Available July 1st. (Photos from previous listing and do not highlight all of the current upgrades) Pet are allowed at owner discretion.