Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular, unobstructed views from the Rooftop Terrace perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, a well-designed kitchen that features a large center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space, and is central to both the dining room and great room with covered balcony access. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes its own private balcony along with a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle!



No Pets Allowed



