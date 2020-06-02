All apartments in King of Prussia
1016 Lakeview Court
1016 Lakeview Ct · (215) 422-3711
Location

1016 Lakeview Ct, King of Prussia, PA 19406

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1016 Lakeview Court · Avail. now

$3,295

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2739 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience City Living Without the City Hassle! 1016 Lakeview Court, King of Prussia! - Don't miss out on this amazing luxury town home located in the heart of King of Prussia and in Upper Merion School District! Check out the spectacular, unobstructed views from the Rooftop Terrace perfect for entertaining or just enjoying the view! Many of this homes amazing features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with a highly desirable open floor layout, a well-designed kitchen that features a large center island and plenty of cabinet and counter space, and is central to both the dining room and great room with covered balcony access. On the upper level you have a conveniently located laundry. The master suite includes its own private balcony along with a generously sized walk-in closet, spacious tiled master bath with 2 vanities, stand-up shower and an ample sized linen closet for all your personal needs. An attached 1 car garage and finished basement finish off the lower level. Experience low maintenance living with an association that includes: common area maintenance, exterior maintenance, snow/trash removal and lawn maintenance. With easy access to major roads/highways (76, 276, & RT 202) and located next to King of Prussia Town Center, experience city living without the city hassle!

Please contact Maayan Moskow at moskow@plusrealtors.com or via phone at 267.443.8362 with questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5520173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1016 Lakeview Court have any available units?
1016 Lakeview Court has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in King of Prussia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly King of Prussia Rent Report.
Is 1016 Lakeview Court currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Lakeview Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Lakeview Court pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in King of Prussia.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Lakeview Court does offer parking.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court have a pool?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court have accessible units?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Lakeview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Lakeview Court does not have units with air conditioning.
