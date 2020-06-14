/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM
276 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 1 at 02:12pm
1 Unit Available
Elkins Park Gardens
8000 High School Rd, Jenkintown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
580 sqft
A recently updated community with modern kitchens, thermopane windows and wall-to-wall carpeting. Just minutes from area parks and public transportation. Within walking distance of the train station. Upgraded common areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 1 mile of Jenkintown
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
215 Washington Lane 4
215 Washington Ln, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1BD+Den; Renovated Kitchen &Bath (2) Walk-Ins - Property Id: 281 Avail 7/15/20 Apartment offers a renovated XL eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a spacious living room , office/den, large bedroom, (2)
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.
Verified
1 of 145
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Willow Grove
90 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
759 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Rolling Hill
26 Township Line Road, Rockledge, PA
1 Bedroom
$994
650 sqft
Rolling Hill Apartments offers a mixture of comfort and style. This apartment community is located in Elkins Park on Township Line Road. Our community features a laundry facility on site and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ogontz
4 Units Available
Eli Court
1418 Conlyn Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$745
550 sqft
Eli Court Apartments feature some of Oak Lane and Germantown's most spacious and well lit studios and 1-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Eola Park
6344 N 8th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$923
608 sqft
Within a private park setting, these apartments close to Philadelphia Community College boast a quiet community while still being close to public transportation. Features include spacious closets, on-site laundry, courtyards and picnic areas.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Chestnut Hill
63 Units Available
Chestnut Hill Village Apartments
7715 Crittenden St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
685 sqft
European-style community. Recently renovated apartments include granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, media room, full gym and a courtyard. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Burholme
6 Units Available
Regency Park Apartment Homes
800 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$954
736 sqft
Better Living. Better Life. Regency Park's floor plans range from charming studios and one-bedroom to spacious two and three-bedroom apartments that fit almost any lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Logan
4 Units Available
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
540 sqft
Off-campus housing near the Broad Street Line with free shuttles to Temple and La Salle universities. Studio and one-bedroom apartments featuring utilities, Wi-Fi and cable included, plus a fitness center and study areas.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
4 Units Available
Melrose Station Apartments
902 Valley Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
800 sqft
Melrose Station Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Elkins Park, PA. Our community is urban and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
East Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
Melrose Park Manor
210 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$879
574 sqft
Melrose Park Manor is an intimate community of lovely garden apartments in a quiet corner of the East Oak Lane section of Philadelphia. Our apartments range from spacious one bedrooms to two bedroom designs.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Oak Lane
3 Units Available
Regency House
6301 N 10th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
530 sqft
Choose between a home in a mid-rise or a garden-style apartment. The cat-friendly, newly renovated community features a gym, a secluded courtyard and an elevator. In East Oak Lane near the Fern Rock Station.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
615 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
West Oak Lane
2 Units Available
Bently
1410 72nd Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$825
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bently in Philadelphia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 21 at 03:01pm
Fox Chase
4 Units Available
Park Chase Apartments
8118 Verree Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
486 sqft
Large studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with fully-equipped kitchens, intercom entry systems, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community has laundry facilities, landscaping, and public transportation at your door.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 19 at 12:02pm
East Mount Airy
3 Units Available
Sedgwick Station
303 E Mount Pleasant Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
597 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off I-76, PA 309 and the PA Turnpike. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and window treatments. Community offers controlled access, 24-hour emergency maintenance and on-site laundry.
