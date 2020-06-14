111 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Horsham, PA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
13 Units Available
Fair Oaks
228 Easton Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
703 sqft
Comfortable apartments with fully equipped kitchens and ceiling fans. Enjoy an on-site swimming pool and tennis court. Close to Lukens Park for an easy nature getaway. Right on Easton Road for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
The Park At Westminster
600 Valley Rd, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,440
875 sqft
The pet-friendly Warrington apartments are nestled on quiet, landscaped grounds ideal for tranquil living. Spacious rooms, a gym, a pool and renovated kitchens are a few of the amenities. Easy access to major commuting routes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 21 at 08:01pm
2 Units Available
Maple Hill Apartments
213 Maple Ave, Horsham, PA
1 Bedroom
$925
630 sqft
Modern studio, 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, air conditioning and balcony or patio in select units. Community has laundry facilities in each building and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Results within 1 mile of Horsham
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
8 Units Available
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
619 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:09pm
3 Units Available
Garner House
50 S Penn St, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
850 sqft
This updated community offers an intercom system, fitness center, grand lobby, and storage units. Opposite the train station. Controlled access building. On-site maintenance and property manager. Apartments have tub shower and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
3 Units Available
Madison Court
1 Madison Avenue, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,065
660 sqft
Madison Court is located along Madison Avenue at County Line Road in Warminster. This garden-style community features well-appointed apartment homes in a courtyard setting. With abundant windows, the living spaces are open and bright.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Results within 5 miles of Horsham
Verified

1 of 145

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Willow Grove
90 Units Available
The Station at Willow Grove
91 York Road, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,734
759 sqft
Now Leasing, Move-In Today! Schedule your Tour Today! The Station at Willow Grove will feature spacious studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with open style living concepts.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,214
750 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
14 Units Available
Rosemore Gardens
218 North Easton Road, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
513 sqft
Close to Penbryn Park and the Keswick Theatre. Pet-friendly apartments allow cats and offer extra storage for convenience. Apartment community amenities include parking, 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
2 Units Available
Glenside House
40 Mount Carmel Ave, Glenside, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,158
728 sqft
Close to Grove Park and the Curtis Arboretum. Enjoy convenience in every unit with features such as extra storage and a garbage disposal. Apartment community features 24-hour maintenance and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
770 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Abington
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Court
2223 Florey Ln, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
775 sqft
Recently renovated, this Abington Township apartment community features garden apartment layouts, on-site parking and laundry, and modern interiors. Close to the Penn State campus and Abington Hospital.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 19 at 12:24pm
Willow Grove
29 Units Available
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
865 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:50am
Contact for Availability
Mattison House Apartments
174 S Bethlehem Pike, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Located within the Wissahickon School District and half of a mile from Ambler Train Station. Spacious bedrooms, large, fully equipped kitchens, and lots of storage. FIOS-ready. Near Ambler Campus of Temple University.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Jenkintown
1 Unit Available
215 Washington Lane 4
215 Washington Ln, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
Unit 4 Available 07/15/20 Huge 1BD+Den; Renovated Kitchen &Bath (2) Walk-Ins - Property Id: 281 Avail 7/15/20 Apartment offers a renovated XL eat in kitchen with stainless steal appliances, a spacious living room , office/den, large bedroom, (2)

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1600 CHURCH ROAD
1600 Church Rd, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
685 sqft
Beautiful condo apartment with new kitchen and flooring throughout, patio off dining room, ceramic tile floor in kitchen, cherry wood cabinets that provide a lot of storage, new counter top, newer windows, a/c, ceiling fan, new gas stove, mirrored

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.
Results within 10 miles of Horsham
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Chestnut Hill
5 Units Available
Hill House Apartment Homes
201 W Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,914
831 sqft
11-story high rise located in Chestnut Hill close to the commuter rail, shopping and dining. Newly renovated apartments have a 24-hour doorman, stainless steel appliances, dishwashers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Huntingdon Valley
8 Units Available
Meadowbrook
200 Meadowbrook Dr, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,304
850 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in Huntington Valley. Amenities include a community garden, a pool with poolside Wi-Fi, and sports courts. Spacious interiors feature in-unit laundry, custom accent walls and contemporary kitchens.

