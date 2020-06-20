All apartments in Harrisburg
Home
/
Harrisburg, PA
/
611 S Front St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

611 S Front St

611 South Front Street · (717) 220-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA 17104
Shipoke

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 611 S Front St · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
elevator
parking
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either:
schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent
or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.

Beautiful Townhome Available Immediately! Three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Coverd 2 car carport. Off street parking. 3-story elevator.

Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $30 per month per pet.
Utilities included in the lease: Water
Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas
Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator/Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer
Snow removal is the responsibility of the Landlord
Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Landlord
Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved

Free online rent payments.
1st month rent is due at signing.
1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.
Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.

Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com

(RLNE5788395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 S Front St have any available units?
611 S Front St has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 S Front St have?
Some of 611 S Front St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 S Front St currently offering any rent specials?
611 S Front St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 S Front St pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 S Front St is pet friendly.
Does 611 S Front St offer parking?
Yes, 611 S Front St does offer parking.
Does 611 S Front St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 S Front St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 S Front St have a pool?
No, 611 S Front St does not have a pool.
Does 611 S Front St have accessible units?
No, 611 S Front St does not have accessible units.
Does 611 S Front St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 S Front St has units with dishwashers.
