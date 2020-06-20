611 S Front St

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



Beautiful Townhome Available Immediately! Three spacious bedrooms with two bathrooms. Coverd 2 car carport. Off street parking. 3-story elevator.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 non-refundable pet deposit and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: Water

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, Gas

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator/Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Landlord

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Landlord

Sorry but this is not currently Section 8 Approved



Free online rent payments.

1st month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



