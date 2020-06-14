16 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 15

Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 41

$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 8

6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

1 of 1

Capital District
1 Unit Available
215 BRIGGS STREET
215 Briggs Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
589 sqft
This 1 bed/1 bath apartment is located on the first floor and is in a great historic section of Harrisburg! Contact us today!

1 of 14

Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 17

15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.

1 of 6

Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2418 State Street 6
2418 State Street, Penbrook, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Unit 6 Available 06/15/20 2nd Floor studio apartment with balcony. - Property Id: 180099 Small 2nd floor studio with wood floors and updated tile. The heat is electric and there is a wall gas heater. The stove is gas.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 20

18 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.

1 of 9

Progress
1 Unit Available
3586 Marshfield Rd
3586 Marshfield Road, Progress, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
this beautiful home. Private fenced in back yard with shed. extra storage in the back. Minutes from highways and the city.contact me Via Email with apartment address : { landhome930@gmail.com } (RLNE5858466)

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
691 GARDEN DRIVE
691 Garden Drive, Dauphin County, PA
1 Bedroom
$725
6696 sqft
Available now! Cozy small 1 bedroom with freshly painted walls and just re-finished All hardwood floors throughout. Brand new refrigerator just was ordered! Owner pays Hot water on this one! Only $725/month plus electric.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisburg
Verified

1 of 14

Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 12

Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
306 W MAIN STREET
306 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1200 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED One Bedroom, One Full Bathroom Home for Rent in Downtown Hummelstown! This historic gem is within walking distance to local shops and restaurants. It is located less than 2 miles of Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

1 of 13

Royalton
1 Unit Available
215 ULRICH STREET
215 Ulrich Street, Royalton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
435 sqft
TOTALLY RENOVATED - COMPACT NEW ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT OFFERS MUCH !! LOCATION - NEAR PSU COLLEGE MIDDLETOWN, EASY TRAVEL TO HARRISBURG - HERSHEY - LANCASTER AND BEYOND. APPROXIMATELY 435 SQ.FT "NEW" FINISHED LIVING.

1 of 28

Hummelstown
1 Unit Available
223 W MAIN STREET
223 West Main Street, Hummelstown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2248 sqft
This great 1bed/1bath apartment on a first floor has brand new flooring, paint, and more! Check it out today!

June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Harrisburg rents declined slightly over the past month

Harrisburg rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Harrisburg, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
    • Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Harrisburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Harrisburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Harrisburg.
    • While rents in Harrisburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

