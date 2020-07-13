Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:31 AM

34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Colonial Park
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$931
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Colonial Park
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Last updated June 26 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 3
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$825
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
New renovation! Large, third floor, studio apartment featuring a separate, full kitchen with large bath, generous closet space and on site washer/dryer. Wood floors, dishwasher, garbage disposal and security system.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
229 Peffer St
229 Peffer St, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$725
400 sqft
Large studio in the historic Olde Uptown neighborhood located within Midtown. This bright, studio features an eat in kitchen with full size refrigerator and range, large bath, multiple closets and three season, storage room. Private, fenced patio.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2122 Greenwood Street
2122 Greenwood Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1193 sqft
2122 Greenwood Street Available 09/15/20 Looking for a Home in the Harrisburg Area? - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been newly renovated bringing a modern feel! With freshly painted walls, new flooring throughout, modern light fixtures adding

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex

Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
East Harrisburg
2925 Derry St
2925 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2325 sqft
2925 Derry St Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home in Harrisburg - Newly rehabbed townhouse in Central Dauphin School District. Home features a large living room with 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
9 Units Available
Colonial Park
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
10 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.

July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Harrisburg rents held steady over the past month

Harrisburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Harrisburg over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Bethlehem, where two-bedrooms go for $926, $1,180, and $1,090, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Harrisburg to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.9%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Harrisburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Harrisburg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Harrisburg fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

