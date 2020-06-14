Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with garage

Harrisburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

$
$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 25

4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisburg

1 of 24

Penbrook
Penbrook
1 Unit Available
2730 PENBROOK AVENUE
2730 Penbrook Avenue, Penbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1730 sqft
Pretty on Penbrook! Beautifully renovated home with all new HVAC unit, paint, flooring, kitchen countertops, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, and a detached garage this is a must see!
Results within 5 miles of Harrisburg

1 of 26

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

1 of 11

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6105 Spring Knoll Dr
6105 Spring Knoll Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2200 sqft
$1400 Townhome Lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - $1400 townhome lower Paxton 3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Large and spacious one car garage. Open layout formal living room and dining room. All new paint and carpet thru out large deck in the back.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Lemoyne
1 Unit Available
1039 WALNUT STREET
1039 Walnut Street, Lemoyne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1876 sqft
Great 3-bedroom, 2-full and 1-half bath brick, ranch home with hardwood floors throughout Living Room, Dining Room and Bedrooms.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5014 MUIRFIELD PLACE
5014 Muirfield Place, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2578 sqft
Very nice, newly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with partially finished basement in the Woodbury development in Cumberland Valley School district.

1 of 1

Steelton
Steelton
1 Unit Available
663 N 2ND STREET
663 South 2nd Street, Steelton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1509 sqft
Fully remodeled detached home with detached garage in Central Dauphin schools is ready for it's new tenant! Call today!

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisburg

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2134 Red Fox Drive
2134 Red Fox Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2187 sqft
2134 Red Fox Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home with garage located in desirable Deer Run! - Beautiful executive style town home in Deer Run Commons.

1 of 50

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD
1300 Overlook Drive, Dauphin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
1300 OVERLOOK ROAD Available 06/15/20 1300 OVERLOOK ROAD MIDDLETOWN, PA 17057 - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this END-UNIT TOWNHOME located in Middletown, an established community in a rural like setting.

1 of 86

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Mechanicsburg
1 Unit Available
6 N Arch St - Garage
6 North Arch Street, Mechanicsburg, PA
Studio
$700
600 sqft
This unit was previously being used as a high end custom furniture showroom. With the many upgrades, this is a great studio space. This 600+ sq foot flexible space is just what you need for growing your business or brand.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 Sam Snead Cir.
105 Sam Snead Circle, Valley Green, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1428 sqft
Etters-Convenient to York and Harrisburg-Country Setting - - Large Yard- fenced with shed - 1st floor bedroom with bath - Garage -West Shore SD This large single family home is located in Etters (Newberry Township) on a large lot.

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6342 GALLEON DRIVE
6342 Galleon Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2050 sqft
Welcome to Silver Creek at Hampden - Hampden Twp's most conveniently located townhome communities located just off the Carlisle Pike and easily accessible to shopping and highways, but in a quiet and tranquil location.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
City Guide for Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA is a cool college town, a thriving urban metropolis and a small suburban community all in one. It boasts a lot of diversity – racially, culturally, and in terms of lifestyle. There are old people, young people, white people, black people – and most all of its residents assume a down-home, “come as you are” vibe. If you have your sights set on Harrisburg, either as someone moving from another city or a quick relocation from across town, you need to know where the best rental hou...

The capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits about 100 miles west of Philly, just south of Halifax. Though it’s only a city of about 50,000 people, it certainly has that big city feel with its tall buildings, modern architecture, downtown commercial district and hot nightlife. And the best part? It’s inexpensive! Harrisburg is the perfect place to live if you want the amenities and lifestyle of a big city without the skyrocketing prices. Rent is fairly cheap and taxes are low. You won’t get quite the same level of fancy as California or Massachusetts (not a lot of apartments with tennis courts or posh clubhouses, for instance). However, you’ll get all the basics, in addition to great people, decent schools and a welcoming atmosphere.

If you’re in the market for an apartment for rent, you’re in luck. Studio apartments rent for about $400 to $450 per month, and you can easily get into a one-bedroom apartment for $650 to $700. These rentals will likely come equipped with air conditioning, a dishwasher, washer and dryer, balcony, swimming pool and basketball courts. Rental terms are very laid back, with many places offering 6, 7, 8, and 9-month leases to renters. Many include utilities such as heat and nearly all are pet-friendly (though some have breed restrictions, particularly on dogs). Other common amenities include Internet, cable and off-street parking.

There are also more upscale townhomes and luxury condos available for rent in Harrisburg. The Sunpointe Townhomes, for example, offer a gourmet kitchen with oak cabinetry, 24-hour emergency maintenance, front door bell, air conditioning, washer and dryers, and garages. They allow pets and will approve applications on the spot. The Village of Laurel Ridge has a swimming pool, playground, high-speed Internet and is one of a handful of places that offers tennis courts and a clubhouse. Places like these start around $800 for a one-bedroom and go up to about $1,500 for a three-bedroom. They are also often pet-friendly (with a deposit) and most have a good square footage and open outdoor spaces.

Harrisburg, PA has plenty to offer renters in search a new place to move to. Scan through our apartment listings and we’re sure you’ll find a new home in no time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

