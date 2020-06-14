20 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with garage

Harrisburg, PA is a cool college town, a thriving urban metropolis and a small suburban community all in one. It boasts a lot of diversity – racially, culturally, and in terms of lifestyle. There are old people, young people, white people, black people – and most all of its residents assume a down-home, “come as you are” vibe. If you have your sights set on Harrisburg, either as someone moving from another city or a quick relocation from across town, you need to know where the best rental hou...

The capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits about 100 miles west of Philly, just south of Halifax. Though it’s only a city of about 50,000 people, it certainly has that big city feel with its tall buildings, modern architecture, downtown commercial district and hot nightlife. And the best part? It’s inexpensive! Harrisburg is the perfect place to live if you want the amenities and lifestyle of a big city without the skyrocketing prices. Rent is fairly cheap and taxes are low. You won’t get quite the same level of fancy as California or Massachusetts (not a lot of apartments with tennis courts or posh clubhouses, for instance). However, you’ll get all the basics, in addition to great people, decent schools and a welcoming atmosphere.

If you’re in the market for an apartment for rent, you’re in luck. Studio apartments rent for about $400 to $450 per month, and you can easily get into a one-bedroom apartment for $650 to $700. These rentals will likely come equipped with air conditioning, a dishwasher, washer and dryer, balcony, swimming pool and basketball courts. Rental terms are very laid back, with many places offering 6, 7, 8, and 9-month leases to renters. Many include utilities such as heat and nearly all are pet-friendly (though some have breed restrictions, particularly on dogs). Other common amenities include Internet, cable and off-street parking.

There are also more upscale townhomes and luxury condos available for rent in Harrisburg. The Sunpointe Townhomes, for example, offer a gourmet kitchen with oak cabinetry, 24-hour emergency maintenance, front door bell, air conditioning, washer and dryers, and garages. They allow pets and will approve applications on the spot. The Village of Laurel Ridge has a swimming pool, playground, high-speed Internet and is one of a handful of places that offers tennis courts and a clubhouse. Places like these start around $800 for a one-bedroom and go up to about $1,500 for a three-bedroom. They are also often pet-friendly (with a deposit) and most have a good square footage and open outdoor spaces.

Harrisburg, PA has plenty to offer renters in search a new place to move to. Scan through our apartment listings and we’re sure you’ll find a new home in no time! See more