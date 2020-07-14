All apartments in Harrisburg
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:35 PM

Crooked Hill

3204 Vesta Lane · (717) 470-8218
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1212 · Avail. Oct 21

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2390 sqft

Unit 3279 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Crooked Hill.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
dog park
internet access
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Other. Please call the office for our parking policy.
Storage Details: Attached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Crooked Hill have any available units?
Crooked Hill has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Harrisburg, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Harrisburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Crooked Hill have?
Some of Crooked Hill's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Crooked Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Crooked Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Crooked Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Crooked Hill is pet friendly.
Does Crooked Hill offer parking?
Yes, Crooked Hill offers parking.
Does Crooked Hill have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Crooked Hill offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Crooked Hill have a pool?
No, Crooked Hill does not have a pool.
Does Crooked Hill have accessible units?
No, Crooked Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Crooked Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Crooked Hill has units with dishwashers.
