Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:37 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Carlisle, PA📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
168 E POMFRET ST- UNIT B
168 East Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
168 E POMFRET STREET - UNIT B, CARLISLE - Welcome Home! This 1-Bedroom, 1-Bath 2nd-Floor Apartment located in downtown Carlise is ready & waiting just for you! This Apartment has abundant space starting with the kitchen (lots of cabinets), closets
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
520 W SOUTH STREET
520 West South Street, Carlisle, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1995 sqft
Charming brick Cape Cod in the Mooreland Area, within walking distance to many in town locations. Two full baths and two half baths.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
131 N EAST STREET
131 North East Street, Carlisle, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3328 sqft
The McManus house, built in 1803 located in historic downtown Carlisle on the Letort Creek. Lovingly restored original layout and woodwork, this 3 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen and a dining room that seats 12.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1004 REDWOOD DRIVE
1004 Redwood Drive, Carlisle, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1576 sqft
3-4 BR 1BA all brick ranch home. A/C Natural gas heat and dryer. Carpet and Hardwood floors. Living Rm with Fireplace. Walking distance to Carlisle High School, Wilson Middle School and Bellaire Elementary School.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
11 PARKER SPRING AVENUE
11 Parker Spring Avenue, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1810 sqft
Adjacent to Army War College. Nice 1,800 sq. ft. end townhouse with 1st floor master bedroom with bath and 2 large bedrooms on 2nd floor with walk-in closets. 2nd floor laundry, gas heat and central air. Unfurnished. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
910 Cavalry St
910 Cavalry Rd, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent - New Construction! - This 3 bedroom 2 bedroom ranch home is for rent right by the Carlisle Fairgrounds! Everything is brand new in this home as it is all new construction.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
60 COUNTRY SIDE DRIVE
60 Country Side Drive, Schlusser, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3565 sqft
Stately executive rental in Meadowbrook Farms - Cumberland Valley School District boasts 3,565 square feet! Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances and breakfast area. Wood floors throughout first level.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
505 N WALNUT STREET
505 North Walnut Street, Mount Holly Springs, PA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1218 sqft
Two bedroom Cap Cod with formal living room and dining room. Off street parking and storage barn.
Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1399 SHUMAN DRIVE
1399 Shuman Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1566 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home within Monroe Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Gorgeous flooring throughout Living Room, Family Room, Kitchen and Dining Room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carlisle, the median rent is $600 for a studio, $726 for a 1-bedroom, $905 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,164 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carlisle, check out our monthly Carlisle Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carlisle area include Harrisburg Area Community College, Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg, Hood College, Harrisburg University of Science and Technology, and McDaniel College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carlisle from include Frederick, Harrisburg, York, Hagerstown, and Hanover.
