23 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with washer-dryer

8 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1242 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
12 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Progress
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$925
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$925
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 6 at 12:39pm
2 Units Available
Chestnut Pointe
3655 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,402
Community with swimming pool, basketball court, playground, and resident clubhouse. Units feature spacious interiors and walk-in closets. Minutes from I-283 and close to Target and High Point Commons.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 26 at 02:10pm
1 Unit Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1917 N 7th St Unit 3R
1917 North 7th Street, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/05/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1907 Penn St
1907 Penn Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
Beautiful three bedroom, 1.5 bath remodeled home on Penn Street. Just doors away from Little Amps Coffee Roasters and Alvaro's Bakery in the heart of Olde Uptown.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1200 North 2nd Street, Apt 3
1200 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
925 sqft
Large, bright, two bedroom apartment in the heart of Midtown. This newly renovated apartment offers vaulted ceiling in open kitchen/living room with granite counters, all appliances including washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Harrisburg
210 Walnut Street - 403
210 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated, downtown, luxury, one bedroom apartment featuring central air, gas heat, full kitchen with quartz counters, stainless appliances, washer/dryer in unit, exposed brick and window treatments. Designer guided finishes.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Old Uptown Historic District
1839 Green Street - 110
1839 Green Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
870 sqft
This bright and spacious two bedroom, one bath apartment features quartz kitchen/bath counters, central air, all stainless appliances along with full size washer/dryer. Impressive closet space supplemented by additional on site storage.
1 of 4

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3725 Derry St
3725 Derry Street, Paxtang, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1210 sqft
COMING SOON! Beautiful charming early 1920's custom townhouse with stained glass windows available on Derry St. in Central Dauphin S.D. New kitchen,freshly painted 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with new flooring, and unfinished basement.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 06:52pm
12 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 11:36pm
1 Unit Available
466 Kelker Street
466 Kelker St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1682 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom townhouse within the Chambers Knoll Community located behind the Harrisburg Mall. Entering from the front door, you have the 1 car garage access to the right.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Colonial Park
4211 Sussex Drive, Apt. A
4211 Sussex Drive, Colonial Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
920 sqft
sewer- landlord refrigerator/stove-included heat-landlord hot water-landlord electric-tenant Full size washer & dryer in closet Property amenities Parking Smoke Free Unit amenities Garbage Disposal Microwave Oven Range Refrigerator HIGHLY DESIRABLE

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 25

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
14 Units Available
Middletown
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,107
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
471 STONEHEDGE LANE
471 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1600 sqft
471 STONEHEDGE LANE Available 08/01/20 471 STONEHEDGE LANE, MECHANICSBURG, PA 17055 - "Stonehedge" community welcomes YOU! Ready for immediate move-in! Enjoy this 3-Bedroom and 2.5-Bathroom, 1-car garage Townhome located in Mechanicsburg.

1 of 62

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
94 Byron Nelson Cir
94 Byron Nelson Circle, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
2555 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed, 3 bath home - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7. Video link below. https://youtu.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
376 JONATHAN COURT
376 Jonathan Court, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1958 sqft
Don't miss out on this end-unit townhome located in Derry Twp, 5 min from Hershey Medical Center! Brand new HVAC system, washer & dryer. Kitchen countertop replaced in 2017.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8457 Hamilton Street G-27
8457 Hamilton St, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1160 sqft
Brand New, Hummelstown, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Home! - Location, Location, Location! These BRAND NEW Two Bedroom, 2 Bath Garden Homes are receiving their finishing touches and are almost ready for their new residents! On the hilltop overlooking

July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Harrisburg Rent Report. Harrisburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Harrisburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Harrisburg rents held steady over the past month

Harrisburg rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Harrisburg stand at $814 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Harrisburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Pennsylvania

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Harrisburg over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in Pennsylvania for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,646; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Bethlehem, where two-bedrooms go for $926, $1,180, and $1,090, respectively, are the three major cities in the state besides Harrisburg to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.9%, -0.3%, and -0.3%).
    • York, Erie, and Lancaster have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.2%, 1.0%, and 0.6%, respectively).

    Harrisburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Harrisburg, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Harrisburg is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Harrisburg's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Harrisburg fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Harrisburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Harrisburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

