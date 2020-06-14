Apartment List
PA
/
harrisburg
/
apartments with gym
19 Apartments for rent in Harrisburg, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harrisburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$813
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Colonial Park
8 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
18 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 86

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
241 Sleepy Hollow Dr
241 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1656 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Beautiful Townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow - Property Id: 295014 Beautiful one car garage townhome in Bumble Bee Hollow community with forest backyard view!! 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, deck in main floor and extra parking spaces

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 of 14

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
City Guide for Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg, PA is a cool college town, a thriving urban metropolis and a small suburban community all in one. It boasts a lot of diversity – racially, culturally, and in terms of lifestyle. There are old people, young people, white people, black people – and most all of its residents assume a down-home, “come as you are” vibe. If you have your sights set on Harrisburg, either as someone moving from another city or a quick relocation from across town, you need to know where the best rental hou...

The capital city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania sits about 100 miles west of Philly, just south of Halifax. Though it’s only a city of about 50,000 people, it certainly has that big city feel with its tall buildings, modern architecture, downtown commercial district and hot nightlife. And the best part? It’s inexpensive! Harrisburg is the perfect place to live if you want the amenities and lifestyle of a big city without the skyrocketing prices. Rent is fairly cheap and taxes are low. You won’t get quite the same level of fancy as California or Massachusetts (not a lot of apartments with tennis courts or posh clubhouses, for instance). However, you’ll get all the basics, in addition to great people, decent schools and a welcoming atmosphere.

If you’re in the market for an apartment for rent, you’re in luck. Studio apartments rent for about $400 to $450 per month, and you can easily get into a one-bedroom apartment for $650 to $700. These rentals will likely come equipped with air conditioning, a dishwasher, washer and dryer, balcony, swimming pool and basketball courts. Rental terms are very laid back, with many places offering 6, 7, 8, and 9-month leases to renters. Many include utilities such as heat and nearly all are pet-friendly (though some have breed restrictions, particularly on dogs). Other common amenities include Internet, cable and off-street parking.

There are also more upscale townhomes and luxury condos available for rent in Harrisburg. The Sunpointe Townhomes, for example, offer a gourmet kitchen with oak cabinetry, 24-hour emergency maintenance, front door bell, air conditioning, washer and dryers, and garages. They allow pets and will approve applications on the spot. The Village of Laurel Ridge has a swimming pool, playground, high-speed Internet and is one of a handful of places that offers tennis courts and a clubhouse. Places like these start around $800 for a one-bedroom and go up to about $1,500 for a three-bedroom. They are also often pet-friendly (with a deposit) and most have a good square footage and open outdoor spaces.

Harrisburg, PA has plenty to offer renters in search a new place to move to. Scan through our apartment listings and we’re sure you’ll find a new home in no time! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Harrisburg, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Harrisburg renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

