Amenities

garage recently renovated some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

651 Colonial Ave Available 07/01/20 Renovated 3br home with garage and finished basement! - To Schedule a showing please either:

schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent

or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.



To fill out an application visit www.SlateHouseGroup.com and click “homes for rent” tab.



This is a must see! Large renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath single family home. Private back yard, finished basement, and garage



Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $300 pet fee and $30 per month per pet.

Utilities included in the lease: None

Utilities paid by Tenant: Electric, gas heat, water, sewer, trash

Appliances Included: Range/Refrigerator

Snow removal is the responsibility of the Tenant

Lawn Care is the responsibility of the Tenant



Free online rent payments.

1st-month rent is due at signing.

1 Month Security Deposit at move-in date.

Poorly qualified applicants, if approved, may be required to pay last month rent at move-in date.



Not the rental for you? Check out all of our other rentals at www.SlateHouseGroup.com



(RLNE5830993)