All apartments in Emmaus
Find more places like 406 Chestnut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Emmaus, PA
/
406 Chestnut Street
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:59 PM

406 Chestnut Street

406 Chestnut St · (413) 358-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Emmaus
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

406 Chestnut St, Emmaus, PA 18049
Emmaus

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apt #3 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments available all with HEAT INCLUDED and available for immediate occupancy. The property is located in the ever desirable Emmaus Borough historic business district.The building brings charater and charm all into one extraordinary walkable location. It's conveniently located one block from the latest new trendy shops and restraurants in town and close to all major highways, hospitals,schools, and bus routes making for an easy commute.
There are several unique units to choose from so schedule your showing today while they are still available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Chestnut Street have any available units?
406 Chestnut Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 406 Chestnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
406 Chestnut Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Chestnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 406 Chestnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Emmaus.
Does 406 Chestnut Street offer parking?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not offer parking.
Does 406 Chestnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Chestnut Street have a pool?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 406 Chestnut Street have accessible units?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Chestnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Chestnut Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 406 Chestnut Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 406 Chestnut Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Meadows
100 Eagle Dr
Emmaus, PA 18049

Similar Pages

Emmaus 1 BedroomsEmmaus 2 Bedrooms
Emmaus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEmmaus Apartments with Balcony
Emmaus Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PA
Hatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PARoyersford, PAPhillipsburg, NJPlymouth Meeting, PAMacungie, PAPerkasie, PAAudubon, PAHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PA
Wyncote, PAShillington, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PADublin, PABangor, PAWilson, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity