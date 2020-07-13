All apartments in Eddington
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

520 Bristol Pike Unit 36

520 Bristol Pike · (215) 331-5252
Location

520 Bristol Pike, Eddington, PA 19020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2BR Condo in Bensalem with easy access to I-95! - **** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblockrentals.com/showing

*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES

Completely remodeled first floor 2 bedroom condo in Bensalem.
Conveniently located close to City and Bensalem schools.
Supermarket across the street, Bus stop.
Property offers large living room/dining room, open floor plan, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove, 2 nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space, new bathroom, main floor laundry, central air/heat

DETAILS:
- $50 app fee per person
- Full background checks.
- Yearly leases only.
- Available ASAP
- 3-months rent to move-in. (1st months rent, and 2 months security)
- Tenant pays own electric, gas, and water fee

**** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblockrentals.com/showing

Tags: 2 bedroom, 2BR, shopping, washer, dryer, Septa, Cornwells Elementary School, Robert K Shafer Middle School, Bensalem High School, Philadelphia Mills, central air, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer, dryer, I95, 19020, 19154, 19114

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964650)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have any available units?
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have?
Some of 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 currently offering any rent specials?
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 pet-friendly?
No, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eddington.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 offer parking?
No, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 does not offer parking.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have a pool?
No, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 does not have a pool.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have accessible units?
No, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 520 Bristol Pike Unit 36?
Add a Message
