520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2BR Condo in Bensalem with easy access to I-95! - **** DO NOT VISIT THE PROPERTY WITHOUT A SCHEDULED SHOWING **** You must make an appointment by completing this form https://redblockrentals.com/showing



*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES



Completely remodeled first floor 2 bedroom condo in Bensalem.

Conveniently located close to City and Bensalem schools.

Supermarket across the street, Bus stop.

Property offers large living room/dining room, open floor plan, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove, 2 nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space, new bathroom, main floor laundry, central air/heat



DETAILS:

- $50 app fee per person

- Full background checks.

- Yearly leases only.

- Available ASAP

- 3-months rent to move-in. (1st months rent, and 2 months security)

- Tenant pays own electric, gas, and water fee



Cornwells Elementary School, Robert K Shafer Middle School, Bensalem High School, Philadelphia Mills, 19020, 19154, 19114



No Pets Allowed



