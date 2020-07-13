Amenities
520 Bristol Pike Unit 36 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2BR Condo in Bensalem with easy access to I-95!
*** DO NOT GIVE ANYONE CASH, WE DO NOT COLLECT DEPOSITS, RENTS, OR APPLICATION FEES AT PROPERTIES
Completely remodeled first floor 2 bedroom condo in Bensalem.
Conveniently located close to City and Bensalem schools.
Supermarket across the street, Bus stop.
Property offers large living room/dining room, open floor plan, kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, and stove, 2 nice sized bedrooms with ample closet space, new bathroom, main floor laundry, central air/heat
DETAILS:
- $50 app fee per person
- Full background checks.
- Yearly leases only.
- Available ASAP
- 3-months rent to move-in. (1st months rent, and 2 months security)
- Tenant pays own electric, gas, and water fee
No Pets Allowed
