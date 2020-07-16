All apartments in Easton
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:27 AM

613 Pardee Street

613 Pardee Street · (908) 751-7750
Location

613 Pardee Street, Easton, PA 18042
College Hill

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area. Covered patio off kitchen.Updated bath on the second floor with newer vanity and tub/shower. Two bedrooms and a small room for an office on the second floor. Third-floor has two separate rooms. Parking in the back of the property for one car. Application and credit check required. CERTIFIED CHECKS FOR RENT AND SECURITY. NO PETS.One month's rent and one month's security on a signing. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 Pardee Street have any available units?
613 Pardee Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 613 Pardee Street have?
Some of 613 Pardee Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 Pardee Street currently offering any rent specials?
613 Pardee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 Pardee Street pet-friendly?
No, 613 Pardee Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Easton.
Does 613 Pardee Street offer parking?
Yes, 613 Pardee Street offers parking.
Does 613 Pardee Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 613 Pardee Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 Pardee Street have a pool?
No, 613 Pardee Street does not have a pool.
Does 613 Pardee Street have accessible units?
No, 613 Pardee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 613 Pardee Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 Pardee Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 Pardee Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 Pardee Street does not have units with air conditioning.
