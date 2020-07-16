613 Pardee Street

Amenities

Three bedrooms and one and a half bath half of a double in College Hill. Large living room/dining room area. kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer. Laundry located off the kitchen area. Covered patio off kitchen.Updated bath on the second floor with newer vanity and tub/shower. Two bedrooms and a small room for an office on the second floor. Third-floor has two separate rooms. Parking in the back of the property for one car. Application and credit check required. CERTIFIED CHECKS FOR RENT AND SECURITY. NO PETS.One month's rent and one month's security on a signing. Please follow COVID 19 guidelines for showing.