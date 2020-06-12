/
3 bedroom apartments
37 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Doylestown, PA
Regency Woods
70 Old Dublin Pike, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1509 sqft
Rich with the serenity of the suburbs and the convenience of the city, you’ll love our spacious Doylestown, PA apartments for rent.
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Heritage Summer Hill
4000 Lily Drive, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1921 sqft
Situated just outside of Doylestown, this complex offers two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly townhomes complete with huge floor plans, finished basements, and more. Other amenities include ample storage.
37 N CLINTON STREET
37 N Clinton St, Doylestown, PA
This property set in Doylestown Boro offers lots of possibilities. 5 bedrooms on 3 levels, 2 full baths. Available immediately with off Street parking. Walk to everything in town.
44 S CLINTON STREET
44 South Clinton Street, Doylestown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2011 sqft
Beautifully restored with stain glass windows and new central heating and A/C.
13 EAST STREET
13 East Street, Doylestown, PA
STAPLE LOCATION at the Edge of Town in Doylestown Boro! FOR RENT: 4 bedroom 2.1 bath spacious 2728 SQ FT single family detached home at the Corner of East and State Streets. Full Basement w lots of storage. 2 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Doylestown
4-13 ASPEN WAY
4-13 Aspen Way, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Welcome to 4-13 Aspen Way. This unit is very special in the community. It is one of the largest models (5 like) in Chestnut Grove. Not only is it large but completely update! This unit features 3 bedrooms, a loft, and a full bath .
2332 LOWER STATE ROAD
2332 Lower State Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2057 sqft
This captivating and private setting was the former Sunny Side School . Lush vegetation and tall trees shelter this former schoolhouse that was carefully and tastefully converted to a home in 1988. The home was completely updated in 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Doylestown
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal
1812 HERITAGE DRIVE
1812 Heritage Drive, Bucks County, PA
Totally custom contemporary/colonial for rent in Woodfield Estates! Central Bucks Schools! Walk up a beautiful tile walk-way to be greeted by a covered double door entry.
4641 OLD OAK ROAD
4641 Old Oak Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
3063 sqft
Short term rental. Move right into this beautifully totally furnished home in excellent condition! Utilites included. This is the owners personal residence. One-three month lease preferred.
106 RUTH LANE
106 Ruth Lane, Bucks County, PA
Beautifully Updated Throughout! 4 Bedroom, 2.
2389 FOREST GROVE ROAD
2389 Forest Grove Rd, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2065 sqft
When scheduling appts please adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and regulations: only 2 people in home with you, must wear masks & gloves, no overlapping appts and please have buyer sign the covid addendum and email to gina@jayspaziano.
802 PRINCETON DRIVE
802 Princeton Drive, Bucks County, PA
Located in the Estates of Warrington Ridge, a home that is grand and spacious yet easy to manage including the reasonable annual taxes! An outstanding location, just minutes from everywhere with A+ rated Central Bucks School District, even the
Results within 10 miles of Doylestown
Wellington
2529 Horsham Rd, Hatboro, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1200 sqft
Modern homes with gourmet kitchens and open layouts. Community includes a swimming pool and laundry facilities. Near restaurants and shops on Easton Road. Easy access to I-276 and Hatboro rail station for a smooth commute.
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Heritage Orchard Hill
1 Applewood Dr, Perkasie, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2347 sqft
Offering luxury living in a quiet neighborhood, this complex has a variety of amenities like open floor plans, finished basements, private garages, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Willow Grove
Regency Towers
1001 Easton Rd, Willow Grove, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1415 sqft
Apartments feature ceramic flooring, private balconies, and updated kitchens. Residents get access to a gym, business center, and pool. Easy access to I-276. Near numerous golf courses and Willow Grove Park Mall.
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1870 sqft
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.
1366 Jasper Drive
1366 Jasper Drive, Montgomery County, PA
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
900 SUSAN CIRCLE
900 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2080 sqft
Ending unit Beethoven model backing to trees and convenient to overflow parking. Includes 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and one powder room, 9' ceilings on main level, Hardwood in Main floor.
902 CLOVER PLACE
902 Clover Place, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
Spacious townhouse in Stover Mill. Features 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Open floor plan in Central Bucks school disctrict.
