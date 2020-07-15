82 SHEWELL AVENUE

Amenities

Recently remodeled (July 2019) with all new windows, all new kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter top, tile backsplash, all new bathrooms with granite vanites, all new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new carpeting and new stackable w/d. Prime location in the heart of Doylestown Boro. This completely remodeled Victorian twin is close to restaurants, shops, museums and just steps away from the court house. This spacious 2BR/1.5BA 2 story apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floor of this twin. The spacious eat-in kitchen has an island with additional counter space and a large dining area. The over-sized living has beautiful tall windows with a lot of details. The half bath and stackable w/d are also conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double vanity and linen closet. Main floor entrance. Wrap around porch and use of back yard are an added bonus. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Maintenance and 1 off street parking spot is included in the monthly rent. Floor plan is available in documents. No pets.