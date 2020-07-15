All apartments in Doylestown
82 SHEWELL AVENUE
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:49 AM

82 SHEWELL AVENUE

82 Shewell Avenue · (215) 348-8111
Location

82 Shewell Avenue, Doylestown, PA 18901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 4338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled (July 2019) with all new windows, all new kitchen with ss appliances, granite counter top, tile backsplash, all new bathrooms with granite vanites, all new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new laminate flooring, new carpeting and new stackable w/d. Prime location in the heart of Doylestown Boro. This completely remodeled Victorian twin is close to restaurants, shops, museums and just steps away from the court house. This spacious 2BR/1.5BA 2 story apartment occupies the 2nd and 3rd floor of this twin. The spacious eat-in kitchen has an island with additional counter space and a large dining area. The over-sized living has beautiful tall windows with a lot of details. The half bath and stackable w/d are also conveniently located on the 2nd floor. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double vanity and linen closet. Main floor entrance. Wrap around porch and use of back yard are an added bonus. Water, Sewer, Trash, Lawn Maintenance and 1 off street parking spot is included in the monthly rent. Floor plan is available in documents. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have any available units?
82 SHEWELL AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have?
Some of 82 SHEWELL AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82 SHEWELL AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
82 SHEWELL AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82 SHEWELL AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doylestown.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE offers parking.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have a pool?
No, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 82 SHEWELL AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 82 SHEWELL AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
