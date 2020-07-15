285 N MAIN STREET

Amenities

ONE TENANT ONLY! NO PETS! FIRST & LAST MONTH'S RENT PLUS ONE MONTH'S ESCROW DUE UP FRONT IN CERTIFIED CHECK. One year lease with month to month after that. This apartment has three rooms: an eat in Kitchen, a Living Room/Bedroom and A Bathroom with full tub/shower. It is a second floor unit. Parking off street is provided for one car. Tenant pas electric and gas which is for cooking only. Included in the rent is heat (oil heat with radiators), water, sewer and trash collection. No use of the patio or front porch as the owner lives on the first floor and uses them. A refrigerator and window A/C unit are provided. There is no room for a washer or dryer. All applicants to provide a Credit Report & Background Check. You will also need a Rental Application filled out. I can email the Rental Application to you. Good credit is a must!