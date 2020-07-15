All apartments in Doylestown
285 N MAIN STREET

285 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

285 North Main Street, Doylestown, PA 18901

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
ONE TENANT ONLY! NO PETS! FIRST & LAST MONTH'S RENT PLUS ONE MONTH'S ESCROW DUE UP FRONT IN CERTIFIED CHECK. One year lease with month to month after that. This apartment has three rooms: an eat in Kitchen, a Living Room/Bedroom and A Bathroom with full tub/shower. It is a second floor unit. Parking off street is provided for one car. Tenant pas electric and gas which is for cooking only. Included in the rent is heat (oil heat with radiators), water, sewer and trash collection. No use of the patio or front porch as the owner lives on the first floor and uses them. A refrigerator and window A/C unit are provided. There is no room for a washer or dryer. All applicants to provide a Credit Report & Background Check. You will also need a Rental Application filled out. I can email the Rental Application to you. Good credit is a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 N MAIN STREET have any available units?
285 N MAIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doylestown, PA.
What amenities does 285 N MAIN STREET have?
Some of 285 N MAIN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 N MAIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
285 N MAIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 N MAIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 285 N MAIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doylestown.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 285 N MAIN STREET offers parking.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 285 N MAIN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET have a pool?
No, 285 N MAIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 285 N MAIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 285 N MAIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 285 N MAIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 285 N MAIN STREET has units with air conditioning.
