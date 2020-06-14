All apartments in Doylestown
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:05 AM

106 E STATE STREET

106 E State St · (215) 340-5700
Location

106 E State St, Doylestown, PA 18901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
media room
The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater. Two Off-Street Parking Spaces Are Included, Along With Use of a Spacious Complimentary Laundry Room. Includes Trash Pick Up, Water and Sewer, Lawn Maintenance and Driveway and Side Walk Snow Removal. The "Pearl S Buck" Is a Luxury Residence Featuring a Private Entrance with a Second Story Treetop 17 x 13 Terrace Overlooking Manicured Gardens. State of the Art Granite and Stainless Steel Island/Bar Kitchen which Opens to the Dining Area and Spacious Living Room with French Doors to the Treetop Terrace. The Bedroom comes complete with Double Reach-In Closets plus a Beautifully Tiled Bathroom. A secure storage locker is also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 E STATE STREET have any available units?
106 E STATE STREET has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106 E STATE STREET have?
Some of 106 E STATE STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 E STATE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
106 E STATE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 E STATE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 106 E STATE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doylestown.
Does 106 E STATE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 106 E STATE STREET does offer parking.
Does 106 E STATE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 E STATE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 E STATE STREET have a pool?
No, 106 E STATE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 106 E STATE STREET have accessible units?
No, 106 E STATE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 106 E STATE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 E STATE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 E STATE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 E STATE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
