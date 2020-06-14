106 E STATE STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

The Heart of Doylestown Borough: Five Luxury Apartments Have Been Expertly Designed and Crafted From This Historic Building, Circa 1877. The Henry Lloyd, Esq House is Sidewalk Connected to Town Center - Just a Block to The County Theater. Two Off-Street Parking Spaces Are Included, Along With Use of a Spacious Complimentary Laundry Room. Includes Trash Pick Up, Water and Sewer, Lawn Maintenance and Driveway and Side Walk Snow Removal. The "Pearl S Buck" Is a Luxury Residence Featuring a Private Entrance with a Second Story Treetop 17 x 13 Terrace Overlooking Manicured Gardens. State of the Art Granite and Stainless Steel Island/Bar Kitchen which Opens to the Dining Area and Spacious Living Room with French Doors to the Treetop Terrace. The Bedroom comes complete with Double Reach-In Closets plus a Beautifully Tiled Bathroom. A secure storage locker is also included.