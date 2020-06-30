All apartments in Delaware County
820 South Ave Apt M10
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:56 AM

820 South Ave Apt M10

820 South Avenue · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

820 South Avenue, Delaware County, PA 19018
Clifton Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $925 · Avail. now

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional couch! Towards the kitchen is a cozy dining room open to the living room. The kitchen is lovely with light brown cabinets, fridge, oven, dishwasher, pantry and faux parquet flooring!

Down the hallway is a lovely bathroom with newer vinyl flooring, newer vanity, and ceramic tiled walls! Next to the bathroom is the extra large master bedroom that can fit a king sized bed with ease! It also has a cutout for a beauty station, jewelry station, desk for a small office, or put a curtain up and turn it into a walk in closet!

The basement of the building features coin-operated washer and dryers as well as additional storage!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas - $30/mo, water - $30/mo).

Small dogs allowed with additional deposit!

*MOVE-IN DATE MUST BE 30 DAYS FROM SIGNED LEASE PER HOA

Conveniently located in Secane within walking distance to the Secane SEPTA station! Easy access I-476, I-95, Rt. 13, Rt. 1, Rt. 291, Philadelphia International Airport, and much more! A quick train commute to Center City!

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/

(RLNE5315941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have any available units?
820 South Ave Apt M10 has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have?
Some of 820 South Ave Apt M10's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 South Ave Apt M10 currently offering any rent specials?
820 South Ave Apt M10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 South Ave Apt M10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 South Ave Apt M10 is pet friendly.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 offer parking?
No, 820 South Ave Apt M10 does not offer parking.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 South Ave Apt M10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have a pool?
No, 820 South Ave Apt M10 does not have a pool.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have accessible units?
No, 820 South Ave Apt M10 does not have accessible units.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 820 South Ave Apt M10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 820 South Ave Apt M10 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 820 South Ave Apt M10 has units with air conditioning.
