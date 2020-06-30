820 South Ave Apt M10

Amenities

This lovely one bedroom apartment is in a secure building and ideal area! Upon entry of this 3rd floor apartment is an extremely large living room with a gorgeous built-in entertainment center! The living room is large enough to fit a sectional couch! Towards the kitchen is a cozy dining room open to the living room. The kitchen is lovely with light brown cabinets, fridge, oven, dishwasher, pantry and faux parquet flooring!



Down the hallway is a lovely bathroom with newer vinyl flooring, newer vanity, and ceramic tiled walls! Next to the bathroom is the extra large master bedroom that can fit a king sized bed with ease! It also has a cutout for a beauty station, jewelry station, desk for a small office, or put a curtain up and turn it into a walk in closet!



The basement of the building features coin-operated washer and dryers as well as additional storage!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electric, gas - $30/mo, water - $30/mo).



Small dogs allowed with additional deposit!



*MOVE-IN DATE MUST BE 30 DAYS FROM SIGNED LEASE PER HOA



Conveniently located in Secane within walking distance to the Secane SEPTA station! Easy access I-476, I-95, Rt. 13, Rt. 1, Rt. 291, Philadelphia International Airport, and much more! A quick train commute to Center City!



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Management Group at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com.



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/



