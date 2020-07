Amenities

This beautiful brick Cap Cod is located on a quiet street in Springfield. Through the front door you will be greeted by a spacious living room with an abundance of natural light. Off the living room is an eat in dining room and kitchen with ample counter space and stainless steel appliances. The first floor is completed with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upstairs features 2 more bedrooms and another full bathroom. The finished basement with third full bathroom completes the inside of this home. Outside there is a large level back yard, 2 cars garage, driveway with an additional 4 parking spaces and wheel chair access to the home. Landscaping equipment and basement shelving units included.