Delaware County, PA
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT
Last updated July 11 2020 at 9:36 PM

2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT

2201 Darby Road · (866) 677-6937
Location

2201 Darby Road, Delaware County, PA 19083

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count. Bright and welcoming front porch serves as a greeting/waiting area. Beyond that area are two large rooms with tile flooring, light paint and white French doors. Next is a large eat in kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer area leading to the back door. Three car parking and additional street parking is available. This building is down the street from many good eateries; Walk to Crossbar, Brick and Brew, Town Tap, Havertown Grill and Wawa. Convenient public transportation, The 103 bus picks you up right at the corner to head into Ardmore or the city, short ride to the blue route entrance, Ten minutes to center city, twenty minutes to the airport. Don't wait, Come view and see the possibilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have any available units?
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have?
Some of 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT currently offering any rent specials?
2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT pet-friendly?
No, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT offer parking?
Yes, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT offers parking.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have a pool?
No, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT does not have a pool.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have accessible units?
No, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT does not have units with air conditioning.
