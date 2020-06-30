2201 DARBY RD #1-STOREFRONT

Amenities

Newly painted and ready for you to bring your business to this great location!! This storefront property is located in the heart of the Oakmont section of Havertown in a highly visible location with a large daily traffic count. Bright and welcoming front porch serves as a greeting/waiting area. Beyond that area are two large rooms with tile flooring, light paint and white French doors. Next is a large eat in kitchen, full bathroom and washer/dryer area leading to the back door. Three car parking and additional street parking is available. This building is down the street from many good eateries; Walk to Crossbar, Brick and Brew, Town Tap, Havertown Grill and Wawa. Convenient public transportation, The 103 bus picks you up right at the corner to head into Ardmore or the city, short ride to the blue route entrance, Ten minutes to center city, twenty minutes to the airport. Don't wait, Come view and see the possibilities!