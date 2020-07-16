Amenities

215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood living room and dining room. The kitchen features laminate floors with access to the garage and driveway. The upper level features a large hardwood master bedroom and two guest rooms that can fit a queen bed comfortably.



The basement features built in shelving and provides tons of storage. The washer and dryer are also in the basement along with a half bathroom. This property has Central Air!



The home also features a large garage! Washer and dryer on-site!



*Carpet has been removed from the house and is now completely hardwood!!



This detached home is conveniently located close to Rt. 1 and Rt. 3 with easy access to I-476,I-76, I-95, and I-676. You get the secluded feel even though you are just minutes from Philadelphia.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/



No Pets Allowed



