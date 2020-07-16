All apartments in Delaware County
Find more places like 215 Pickwick Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delaware County, PA
/
215 Pickwick Rd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:13 PM

215 Pickwick Rd

215 Pickwick Road · (267) 214-4297
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

215 Pickwick Road, Delaware County, PA 19083

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 215 Pickwick Rd · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1224 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
215 Pickwick Rd Available 06/13/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Detached House in Havertown! - This lovely 3 bedroom single family detached house is located in the heart of Havertown and comes with an attached garage!! The main level features a large hardwood living room and dining room. The kitchen features laminate floors with access to the garage and driveway. The upper level features a large hardwood master bedroom and two guest rooms that can fit a queen bed comfortably.

The basement features built in shelving and provides tons of storage. The washer and dryer are also in the basement along with a half bathroom. This property has Central Air!

The home also features a large garage! Washer and dryer on-site!

*Carpet has been removed from the house and is now completely hardwood!!

This detached home is conveniently located close to Rt. 1 and Rt. 3 with easy access to I-476,I-76, I-95, and I-676. You get the secluded feel even though you are just minutes from Philadelphia.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

To set up a showing of this property, please contact Austin with Bay Property Management Group Philadelphia at 603-412-2987 or email Asayegh@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-company-in-delaware-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3910193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Pickwick Rd have any available units?
215 Pickwick Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Pickwick Rd have?
Some of 215 Pickwick Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Pickwick Rd currently offering any rent specials?
215 Pickwick Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Pickwick Rd pet-friendly?
No, 215 Pickwick Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delaware County.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd offer parking?
Yes, 215 Pickwick Rd offers parking.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Pickwick Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd have a pool?
No, 215 Pickwick Rd does not have a pool.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd have accessible units?
No, 215 Pickwick Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 215 Pickwick Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Pickwick Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 215 Pickwick Rd has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 215 Pickwick Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Windermere Court
116 Windermere Ave
Devon, PA 19087
The Villas at Bryn Mawr
105 Charles Dr H1
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd
Prospect Park, PA 19076
Radwyn Apartments
275 S Bryn Mawr Ave
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
Lansdowne Station Apartments
504 S Lansdowne Ave
Yeadon, PA 19050
Valleybrook at Chadds Ford Apartments
7000 Johnson Farm Ln
Birmingham, PA 19317
Madison Glen Mills
512 Coventry Ln
Chester Heights, PA 19342

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PANewark, DEWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PACamden, NJHorsham, PAHatboro, PACherry Hill Mall, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PABear, DEArdmore, PALindenwold, NJChester, PAMalvern, PAChester Heights, PAClaymont, DEChesterbrook, PAMedia, PAMorton, PA
East Lansdowne, PAProspect Park, PAEddystone, PADrexel Hill, PABryn Mawr, PANarberth, PAYeadon, PABroomall, PAConshohocken, PAExton, PAPlymouth Meeting, PABeckett, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Harcum CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Rosemont CollegeSaint Joseph's University
Temple University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity