Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:29 AM

38 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Dallastown, PA

Finding an apartment in Dallastown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
65 W. Main St.
65 W Main St, Dallastown, PA
1 Bedroom
$675
1st floor apartment - 1 Bedroom apartment in Dallastown Borough with a 1 car garage. Living room measures 20'6" x 9'4", Eat in Kitchen 10' x 9'6" with refrigerator and oven-range. The owner pays the heat and hot water.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.
Results within 1 mile of Dallastown

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.
Results within 5 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
14 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
10 Units Available
East York
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way, East York, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1350 sqft
Greenspring Apartment Homes offers spacious and well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in the heart of York, PA. Now offering onsite tours band virtual tours, call for your personal tour.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 02:11 PM
21 Units Available
Tyler Run-Queens Gate
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
900 sqft
York Apartments is an intimate apartment community nestled in the heart of York, PA. Choose from eight spacious apartments with abundant closet space and your choice of patio or balcony. You will be sure to find the perfect home for you.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
45 N. Main Street Apt. 4
45 North Main Street, Loganville, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
Apartment - 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment in Loganville Borough. 10'3"x16'8" Living Room, 7'2"x9'11" Dining Room, 6'4"x7' Kitchen with an oven and refrigerator, 4'11"x7' Laundry Room with electric washer/dryer hookups. Off-Street Parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Windsor
147 W. Main St. Apt 10
147 West Main Street, Windsor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
147 W. Main St. Apt 10 Available 08/03/20 Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment located in Windsor Borough offers a 9'4" x 23'4" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Eat in Kitchen measuring 25'11" x 8' with oven-range and refrigerator.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Spry
162 Oak Manor Dr
162 Oak Manor Dr, Spry, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Town Home - Well located in York Township/Dallastown Schools. This beautiful town home offers a large 15'11" x 13'7" Living Room, Eat in Kitchen with appliances. Full unfinished 25' x 19' basement. Also featuring 2 parking spaces to rear.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$845
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Jacobus
2 Pine Street
2 Pine Street, Jacobus, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - Brick Rancher in Jacobus Borough featuring 30'10" x 13'6" Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, 12' x 6'6" Kitchen (tenant to supply appliances). Unfinished basement 50'x30'. and Off street parking. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5051579)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 Linden Ave 2nd Floor
33 Linden Avenue, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$700
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Red Lion - 2nd floor apartment in Red Lion Borough featuring 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Big 13’5? x 11' Living Rm, 12 x 8’11” Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. Sorry this is Not A Pet Friendly Home.
Results within 10 miles of Dallastown
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
30 Units Available
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms, York, PA
1 Bedroom
$929
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
7 Units Available
Shiloh
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr, Shiloh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
912 sqft
Now offering onsite tours and virtual tours, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Wednesday 7/22/20 at 10:00AM and 1:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Salem Square
642 W Mason Ave
642 West Mason Avenue, York, PA
5 Bedrooms
$825
642 W Mason Ave Available 08/16/20 Spacious 5 bedroom 1 bathroom in York - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast York
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6
222 East Philadelphia Street, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$695
222 E. Philadelphia St., Apt. 6 Available 07/31/20 2 Bedroom Apartment! - This 2 bedroom apartment is located on the 200 block of East Philadelphia. This building is a block from the Judicial Center, Supermarket, Library and all downtown amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2
3533 Messersmith Road, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
3533 Messersmith Road Apt. 2 Available 09/04/20 Apartment - Located in North Codorus Township/Spring Grove Schools. This 1 bedroom apartment also features an 11'3" x 16'3" Living Room, and kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. (RLNE5845380)

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grantley
515 Dupont Ave
515 Dupont Avenue, Grantley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1709 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom home W/ finished attic and garage! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
100 School St Apt G
100 School Street, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
100 School St Apt G Available 07/31/20 Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 1st fl Apartment featuring new carpet in the bedroom, walk-in closet, and a laundromat on the premises. Off street parking. No Dogs Allowed (RLNE4995465)

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
East Side
721 E. Clarke Ave.
721 East Clarke Avenue, York, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now! York City SD - This is a 2 bedroom house located on the 700 block of E. Clarke Ave. near Sherman and E. Market St. in York City.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet). Big 11' x 15'11" Living Rm, Kitchen with Oven-range and refrigerator.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2225 Live Oak Ln
2225 Live Oak Lane, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Live Oak Ln Available 08/06/20 Central School District Townhouse - -Woodcrest Hills HOA - Garage - Washer/Dryer included -Central SD This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home is located in Central School District.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Dallastown, PA

Finding an apartment in Dallastown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

