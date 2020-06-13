30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA
If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.
Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States. See more
Finding an apartment in Camp Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.