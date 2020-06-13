Apartment List
/
PA
/
camp hill
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:36 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Camp Hill, PA

Finding an apartment in Camp Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
17 Units Available
Union Flats
415 Center Ave, Mechanicsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1072 sqft
Near I-81 and I-83. Resort-style saltwater pool, fitness center, and large clubhouse with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. On-site yoga, billiards room and outdoor fire pit. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Enola
1 Unit Available
212 W DAUPHIN ST
212 West Dauphin Street, Enola, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1400 sqft
212 W DAUPHIN STREET, ENOLA - Welcome Home! A great rental, ready and waiting for you! This 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath Single Family Home is located in a great location in Enola, Cumberland County.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
526 S.15th Street
526 S 15th St, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1254 sqft
526 S.15th Street Available 08/14/20 Charming 3 bed, 1 bath Town-home in Harrisburg City - Charming well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath home in Harrisburg City. Original hardwood floors throughout. Fenced in backyard. Close to Downtown and I83.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
777 ERFORD RD
777 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1600 sqft
777 ERFORD RD - Welcome Home and enjoy this duplex townhome located in a great location in East Pennsboro/Camp Hill, Cumberland, County. As you enter this home the hardwood floors throughout invite you to come in and relax.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS-UNIT A
3030 Meridian Cmns, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
3030 MERIDIAN COMMONS - UNIT A, MECHANICSBURG - Welcome Home! This 3-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath end unit Townhome is ready and waiting for you! Located in Mechanicsburg, this beautiful home is in the popular "Towns at Meridian Community.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shipoke
1 Unit Available
611 S Front St
611 South Front Street, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Beautiful 3 Bedroom town home in the Shipoke community - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1202 North 2nd Street - 1
1202 North 2nd Street, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
900 sqft
Large, bright, one bedroom apartment in Midtown. This newly renovated, first floor apartment offers a full kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. Spacious bath with tiled shower/tub combo and washer/dryer.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Alison Hill
1 Unit Available
249 Crescent St
249 Crescent Street, Harrisburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2140 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, single family home in Harrisburg. Amenities included: deck, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, renovated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Wormleysburg
1 Unit Available
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lux Beautiful RIVERFRONT building (322C apt) .... private professional apt bldg. Great location. Also clean/mannerly pet friendly building. Super high ceilings, Ralph Lauren paint, awesome crown moldings and MANY windows.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3235 Ruth Way
3235 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.

1 of 14

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
Results within 10 miles of Camp Hill
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
40 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$810
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
20 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Progress
3 Units Available
Paxton Park
4900 Lancer Dr., Harrisburg, PA
Studio
$866
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$821
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
962 sqft
Paxton Park Apartments is the place where you can live, play, entertain and establish your way of life according to your desires. Paxton Park is located in a quiet residential area only minutes to the hospital, I-81 and I-83.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Colonial Park
9 Units Available
Colonial Glen
4900 Lancer Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1000 sqft
The award winning Colonial Glen is a community built with uncompromising quality and maintained through outstanding service for our residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Colonial Park
15 Units Available
Beaufort Manor
4112 Beechwood Ln, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1067 sqft
Beaufort Manor where quality and comfort meet! We offer a variety of apartment homes from 785 to 1230 square feet of living space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
City Guide for Camp Hill, PA

If you were under the impression that Camp Hill's name came from a deep historical foundation, you'd actually be surprised to find out it came about due to a squabble in a church. As legend would have it, during the midst of a church split in the early days, one "camp" began to meet outdoors on a certain hill.

Camp Hill is a stone's throw away from Pennsylvania's state capital, Harrisburg. Topping out at a population of 7,888 (2010 U.S. Census data), the city lies just two miles southwest of Harrisburg's center. Like most of Pennsylvania, its housing stock is somewhat older, as the majority of the total available units of housing were built prior to 1940. Camp Hill is home headquarters to one of the largest drugstore companies on the East Coast, Rite-Aid. In fact, Rite Aid is considered to be the one of the three largest drug companies in the United States. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Camp Hill, PA

Finding an apartment in Camp Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Camp Hill 1 BedroomsCamp Hill 2 BedroomsCamp Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCamp Hill 3 Bedrooms
Camp Hill Apartments with BalconyCamp Hill Apartments with GymCamp Hill Apartments with Parking
Camp Hill Apartments with PoolCamp Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsCamp Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisburg, PALancaster, PAYork, PAHanover, PALebanon, PAWestminster, MDColonial Park, PAShiloh, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PA
East York, PAMillersville, PALeola, PARed Lion, PAShippensburg, PAHummelstown, PAManchester, PAWrightsville, PADover, PA
Penbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PASteelton, PAParkville, PANew Freedom, PASpry, PAWeigelstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg