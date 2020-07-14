3221 Ruth Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated gym playground

Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques, not to mention this townhouse overlooks the new Spring Gate Winery and beer garden slated to open in Spring 2020. Over 10 miles of hiking trails and 80 acres of green space including a 2-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached 2 car rear entry garage with extra parking close by, this 3 story townhouse has over 2100 sq. ft. of living space with plenty of upgrades. HOA is paid by the landlord which includes snow removal, lawn maintenance, access to the fitness center, and more. Pets are allowed with a security deposit and monthly fee.



Due to the Governor's orders, the property is currently unavailable for showings. Video walkthrough available upon request.