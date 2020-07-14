All apartments in Cumberland County
Cumberland County, PA
3221 Ruth Way
Last updated April 28 2020

3221 Ruth Way

3221 Ruth Way · (717) 585-5967
Location

3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA 17055

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,235

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2107 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
garage
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood. Just steps away from your front door are parks, restaurants, shops, and boutiques, not to mention this townhouse overlooks the new Spring Gate Winery and beer garden slated to open in Spring 2020. Over 10 miles of hiking trails and 80 acres of green space including a 2-acre TerraPark featuring a natural playground. Attached 2 car rear entry garage with extra parking close by, this 3 story townhouse has over 2100 sq. ft. of living space with plenty of upgrades. HOA is paid by the landlord which includes snow removal, lawn maintenance, access to the fitness center, and more. Pets are allowed with a security deposit and monthly fee.

Due to the Governor's orders, the property is currently unavailable for showings.  Video walkthrough available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Ruth Way have any available units?
3221 Ruth Way has a unit available for $2,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3221 Ruth Way have?
Some of 3221 Ruth Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Ruth Way currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Ruth Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Ruth Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Ruth Way is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Ruth Way offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Ruth Way offers parking.
Does 3221 Ruth Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3221 Ruth Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Ruth Way have a pool?
No, 3221 Ruth Way does not have a pool.
Does 3221 Ruth Way have accessible units?
No, 3221 Ruth Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Ruth Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3221 Ruth Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3221 Ruth Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3221 Ruth Way does not have units with air conditioning.
