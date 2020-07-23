/
cumberland county
70 Apartments for rent in Cumberland County, PA📍
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,282
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
961 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln, Shippensburg, PA
4 Bedrooms
$399
300 sqft
The best student living option in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Our friendly community is the perfect place for college students to kick back and relax between classes.
2030 Clarendon St
2030 Clarendon Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1408 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Camp hill home with yard space! - Property Id: 325113 Updated 3 bedroom home in desirable location! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
211 N Bedford Street Apt 1
211 North Bedford Street, Carlisle, PA
Studio
$725
550 sqft
Unit Apt 1 Available 08/01/20 211 N Bedford Street - Property Id: 317059 Bright first floor studio apartment within walking distance to all of downtown and Dickinson College.
1920 Maplewood Drive
1920 Maplewood Avenue, Schlusser, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
1920 Maplewood Drive Available 07/29/20 Remodeled 2 Bedroom Home for Rent w/ Garage! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home has just been completed remodeled and is available for rent now! There is a nice open floor plan between the updated kitchen and
108 West Pomfret Street
108 West Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
108 West Pomfret Street Available 08/03/20 Spacious Home in Downtown Carlisle - Enjoy this spacious 3 story home that features original hardwood floors in the living room and dining area and bedrooms.
110 West Pomfret Street
110 West Pomfret Street, Carlisle, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
110 West Pomfret Street Available 08/10/20 Spacious Home on West Pomfret Street in Carlisle - Enjoy this spacious 3 story home that features original hardwood floors in the living room and dining area.
129 W. Burd St.
129 West Burd Street, Shippensburg, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
129 W. Burd St. - $1750/mo (inc w/s/t/HEAT) - Half duplex with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Owner pays w/s/t and oil heat. Owner does lawn care and snow removal. No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1989166)
220 SHAW STREET
220 Shaw Street, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS WALDEN TOWNE close to the center of towne for easy walking to shopping, dining, gym etc!!! Step inside and discover gleaming hardwoods throughout, custom built-ins around the gas fireplace, modern chef's kitchen open to family
Lemoyne
17 WESTWIND DRIVE
17 Westwind Drive, Lemoyne, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
7079 sqft
Stunning home with over 7,000 SF of living space available in White Oaks, West Shore Schools! Private, wooded back yard and unbeatable location, convenient 5 minute drive to get to the East shore.
452 STONEHEDGE LANE
452 Stonehedge Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
3 bed 3 bath, one car garage town house in Mechanicsburg Area schools, one month security deposit for good credit scores, pet fee extra, HOA fee is included in the rent, Sewer and Trash fee is additional $55 a month
Wormleysburg
322 South Front St
322 South Front Street, Wormleysburg, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2 other restaurants riverfront & senators @ CITY ISLAND‼️‼️ SW exposure SUNNY 2 Bdr / 1 bath FABULOUS West Shore Riverfront location across from Dukes & 2
8 South 16th Street
8 South 16th Street, Camp Hill, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Conveniently located in Camp Hill. Nice living room and kitchen. Great yard for entertaining. Come check it out today. Coming Soon! $1500/mo. Available August 1st. Scheduling appointments week of 7/20.
26 ASHBURG DRIVE
26 Ashburg Drive, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Already an approved rental application. Working on to be executed a lease. Not show anymore.
432 MAYWOOD COURT
432 Maywood Court, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2070 sqft
Well maintained 3 Bed & 2.5 bath townhouse available at Hampden Township's premium community Silver Creek with 2070 sq ft above ground level and 700 sq ft unfinished basement.
5106 ERBS BRIDGE ROAD
5106 Erbs Bridge Road, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2088 sqft
Experience a creekside lifestyle while being in the heart of sought after Hampden Township and Cumberland Valley School District. Easy access to all major highways as well as grocery stores and restaurants.
1437 Cassie Way
1437 Cassie Way, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,235
1861 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW, stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath END UNIT townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
131 N EAST STREET
131 North East Street, Carlisle, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3328 sqft
The McManus house, built in 1803 located in historic downtown Carlisle on the Letort Creek. Lovingly restored original layout and woodwork, this 3 story home features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, gourmet kitchen and a dining room that seats 12.
738 ERFORD RD
738 Erford Road, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1600 sqft
738 ERFORD ROAD, CAMP HILL - 3-Bedroom, 1.5-Bath Townhome available in Camp Hill.
20 Britton Rd, Shippensburg, PA 17257, USA - x
20 Britton Road, Cumberland County, PA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
Raider House Apartments formerly known as Britton Court is newly owned and operated, its new renovated modern designed apartments are offered at the most affordable pricing.
3221 Ruth Way
3221 Ruth Way, Cumberland County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2107 sqft
Move right in to this stunning 4 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhouse in Arcona, The Great American Neighborhood.
6 Middle Spring
6 Middle Spring Avenue, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
6 Middle Spring Available 05/01/20 6 Middle Spring Ave - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath $800 month - Available May 2020 - June 2021 - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath half duplex near Shippensburg University, includes w/s/t min & oil heat.
910 Cavalry St
910 Cavalry Rd, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for Rent - New Construction! - This 3 bedroom 2 bedroom ranch home is for rent right by the Carlisle Fairgrounds! Everything is brand new in this home as it is all new construction.
4510 Laurel Valley Ln
4510 Laurel Valley Lane, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2247 sqft
New home for Rent! - Welcome to your home. You'll enjoy a new modern design w/over 2,247 sq ft with many upgrades. Whole house Air Conditioning.
